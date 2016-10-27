Just Dance 2017: Video zum heutigen Release - 4Players.de

Just Dance 2017
Partygames
Entwickler: Ubisoft
Publisher: Ubisoft
Release:
27.10.2016
Just Dance 2017
Just Dance 2017: Video zum heutigen Release

Just Dance 2017 (Geschicklichkeit) von Ubisoft
Just Dance 2017 (Geschicklichkeit) von Ubisoft - Bildquelle: Ubisoft
Heute erscheint das Tanzspiel Just Dance 2017  für Wii U, Wii, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 und PC (digital). Nächstes Jahr wird eine Umsetzung für NX von Nintendo folgen. Folgende Songs sind in der diesjährigen Version enthalten.

  • "All About Us" – Jordan Fisher
  • "Bailar" – Deorro Ft. Elvis Crespo
  • "Bang" – Anitta
  • "Bonbon" – Era Istrefi
  • "Cake By The Ocean" - DNCE
  • "Can't Feel My Face" - The Weeknd
  • "Carnaval Boom" - Latino Sunset
  • "Cheap Thrills" - Sia Ft. Sean Paul
  • "Cola Song" - INNA Ft. J Balvin
  • "DADDY" – PSY Ft. CL of 2NE1
  • "Don't Stop Me Now" – Queen
  • "Don't Wanna Know" - Maroon 5 Ft. Kendrick Lamar
  • "Dragostea Din Tei" – OZone
  • "El Tiki" - Maluma
  • "Ghost In The Keys" – Halloween Thrills
  • "Groove" – Jack & Jack
  • "Hips Don't Lie" – Shakira Ft. Wyclef Jean
  • "I Love Rock 'N' Roll" - Fast Forward Highway
  • "Into You" – Ariana Grande
  • "La Bicicleta" – Carlos Vives & Shakira
  • "Last Christmas" – Santa Clones
  • "Lean On" – Major Lazer Ft. MØ & DJ Snake
  • "Leila" – Cheb Salama
  • "Let Me Love You" – DJ Snake Ft. Justin Bieber (Ubi Club Reward)
  • "Like I Would" – Zayn
  • "Little Swing" – AronChupa Ft. Little Sis Nora
  • "Oishii Oishii" – Wanko Ni Mero Mero
  • "PoPiPo" - Hatsune Miku
  • "RADICAL"  Dyro & Dannic
  • "Run The Night" - Gigi Rowe
  • "Scream & Shout" - Will.i.am Ft. Britney Spears
  • "September" – Equinox Stars
  • "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)" – Beyonce
  • "Sorry" – Justin Bieber
  • "Te Dominar" – Daya Luz
  • "TicoTico no Fubá" – The Frankie Bostello Orchestra
  • "Watch Me (Whip/ Nae Nae)" - Silentó
  • "What Is Love" – Ultraclub 90
  • "Wherever I Go" – OneRepublic
  • "Worth It" – Fifth Harmoney Ft. Kid Ink

Letztes aktuelles Video: Launch-Trailer


