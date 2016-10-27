Just Dance 2017: Video zum heutigen Release - 4Players.de

von Alice Wilczynski,
Just Dance 2017: Video zum heutigen Release
Heute erscheint das Tanzspiel Just Dance 2017 für Wii U, Wii, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 und PC (digital). Nächstes Jahr wird eine Umsetzung für NX von Nintendo folgen. Folgende Songs sind in der diesjährigen Version enthalten.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Launch-Trailer
- "All About Us" – Jordan Fisher
- "Bailar" – Deorro Ft. Elvis Crespo
- "Bang" – Anitta
- "Bonbon" – Era Istrefi
- "Cake By The Ocean" - DNCE
- "Can't Feel My Face" - The Weeknd
- "Carnaval Boom" - Latino Sunset
- "Cheap Thrills" - Sia Ft. Sean Paul
- "Cola Song" - INNA Ft. J Balvin
- "DADDY" – PSY Ft. CL of 2NE1
- "Don't Stop Me Now" – Queen
- "Don't Wanna Know" - Maroon 5 Ft. Kendrick Lamar
- "Dragostea Din Tei" – OZone
- "El Tiki" - Maluma
- "Ghost In The Keys" – Halloween Thrills
- "Groove" – Jack & Jack
- "Hips Don't Lie" – Shakira Ft. Wyclef Jean
- "I Love Rock 'N' Roll" - Fast Forward Highway
- "Into You" – Ariana Grande
- "La Bicicleta" – Carlos Vives & Shakira
- "Last Christmas" – Santa Clones
- "Lean On" – Major Lazer Ft. MØ & DJ Snake
- "Leila" – Cheb Salama
- "Let Me Love You" – DJ Snake Ft. Justin Bieber (Ubi Club Reward)
- "Like I Would" – Zayn
- "Little Swing" – AronChupa Ft. Little Sis Nora
- "Oishii Oishii" – Wanko Ni Mero Mero
- "PoPiPo" - Hatsune Miku
- "RADICAL" Dyro & Dannic
- "Run The Night" - Gigi Rowe
- "Scream & Shout" - Will.i.am Ft. Britney Spears
- "September" – Equinox Stars
- "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)" – Beyonce
- "Sorry" – Justin Bieber
- "Te Dominar" – Daya Luz
- "TicoTico no Fubá" – The Frankie Bostello Orchestra
- "Watch Me (Whip/ Nae Nae)" - Silentó
- "What Is Love" – Ultraclub 90
- "Wherever I Go" – OneRepublic
- "Worth It" – Fifth Harmoney Ft. Kid Ink
