Day of Infamy: Update mit den beiden Karten "Dunkirk" und "Breville" - 4Players.de

Day of Infamy
Shooter
Release:
07.2016

Day of Infamy: Update mit den beiden Karten "Dunkirk" und "Breville"

Day of Infamy (Shooter) von New World Interactive
Day of Infamy (Shooter) von New World Interactive - Bildquelle: New World Interactive
Passend zum anstehenden Kinofilm "Dunkirk" von Christopher Nolan (27. Juli in Deutschland) wird im Laufe des heutigen Tages das zweite kostenlose Update für Day of Infamy erscheinen. Mit dem Patch fügt New World Interactive die beiden neuen Karten "Dunkirk" und "Breville" sowie ein neues "Foliage-System" für die Gras-Darstellung hinzu.

"Our Dunkirk map offers a unique gameplay perspective by inverting the flow of battle so it ends on the beach instead of starting there", erklärt Andrew Spearin (Creative Director). "The Breville map highlights our new foliage system while the gameplay is highly intense from extensive testing in collaboration with our community."

Quelle: New World Interactive

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
