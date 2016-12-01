Fate/EXTELLA: The Umbral Star: Actionspiel im Fate-Universum kommt nach Europa - 4Players.de

von Marcel Kleffmann,
Fate/EXTELLA: The Umbral Star - Actionspiel im Fate-Universum kommt nach Europa
Marvelous Europe wird Fate/EXTELLA: The Umbral Star im Januar 2017 in Europa für PlayStation 4 und PS Vita veröffentlichen. Auch die Collector's Editionen (PS4: 74,99 Euro; Vita: 69,99 Euro) werden im hauseigenen Shop angeboten. Das eigenständige Actionspiel im Fate-Universum wird japanische Sprachausgabe und englischen Bildschirmtext bieten.

'Expanding upon the extensive and much-beloved Fate universe with a standalone story from acclaimed series writer Kinoko Nasu (of Fate/stay night fame), Fate/EXTELLA: The Umbral Star, developed by Marvelous Inc., transpires on the new world of Extella through a diverse cast of "Servants" – ancient warriors of legend and imagination, always at their Masters' orders – who survived the Holy Grail War that took place on the Moon. In a future ruled by the all-powerful lunar super computer Moon Cell Automaton, these champions now duke it out for dominance over this digital realm, known as "SE.RA.PH." This story takes place after the events described in Fate/EXTRA, and depicts the world after that previous Holy Grail War. Players will experience the story of Fate/EXTELLA: The Umbral Star from the independent perspectives of the three heroine Servants and face off against foes from a variety of Fate productions, including characters from Fate/EXTRA, Fate/stay night, Fate/Zero, Fate/Apocrypha and Fate/Grand Order, in fast-paced action. The "Moon Crux" battle mechanic debuts in this entry to match its series-first gameplay style, transforming the player-controlled Servants and granting them considerable powers that allow them to devastate enemies and take formidable challenges head-on. The game will contain the original Japanese voices with English text.'
