BioShock: The Collection: Patches für BioShock Remastered und BioShock 2 Remastered verbessern Maus-Steuerung und Grafikoptionen - 4Players.de

BioShock: The Collection
Science Fiction-Shooter
Entwickler: Blind Squirrel
Publisher: 2K Games
Release:
16.09.2016
16.09.2016
16.09.2016

BioShock: The Collection
BioShock: The Collection - Patches für BioShock Remastered und BioShock 2 Remastered verbessern Maus-Steuerung und Grafikoptionen

BioShock: The Collection (Shooter) von 2K Games
BioShock: The Collection (Shooter) von 2K Games - Bildquelle: 2K Games
Für die PC-Version von BioShock Remastered und BioShock 2 Remastered sind Updates veröffentlicht worden. Nach der Patch-Installation lässt sich das Sichtfeld in den Grafikoptionen (von 75° bis 130°) ausführlicher anpassen. Auch 21:9-Auflösungen werden unterstützt (gestreckt oder zentriert). Darüber hinaus wurden Verbesserungen an der Maus-Steuerung (Sensitivity, Threshold und Buffering) und der Performance vorgenommen. Einige Bugs wollen die Entwickler ebenfalls aus der Welt geschafft haben.

BioShock 1
  • Field-Of-View is now adjustable from 75 to 130 in the Graphics Options Menu.
  • 21:9 Resolutions are now available. UI supports 2 modes (Stretch or Centered) at these resolutions. 
  • Resolved several graphical issues on NVidia hardware 
  • New Graphics options available for lower-end machines 
  • Mouse Button 4 and 5 assignments fixed 
  • Mouse Icon Size is now adjustable and will scale with resolution. 
  • Several improvements have been made to Mouse Sensitivity, Threshold, and Buffering 
  • Settings will no longer automatically reset on improperly shutting down BioShock 
  • Speaker Mode should now be selectable from the Audio Options Menu 
  • Fixed an initialization bug with Audio System. 
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes

BioShock 2
  • Field-Of-View is now adjustable from 75 to 130 in the Graphics Options Menu.
  • 21:9 Resolutions are now available. UI supports 2 modes (Stretch or Centered) at these resolutions. 
  • Mouse Button 4 and 5 assignments fixed. 
  • Mouse Icon Size is now adjustable and will scale with resolution. 
  • Several improvements have been made to Mouse Sensitivity, Threshold, and Buffering 
  • DirectX 11 Performance improvements 
  • Fixed several graphical issues with Occlusion Culling. 
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes

Quelle: Steam, 2K

Kommentare

Todesglubsch schrieb am
ISuckUSuckMore hat geschrieben:Habe gelesen, dass die PS4-Version mit einem regelmäßigen Freeze zu kämpfen hat?

Teil 1 und 2 auf PS4 durchgespielt und hatte keinen einzigen Freeze. Nur die BS-üblichen Bugs, sowie Sprachstottern in BS1.
ISuckUSuckMore schrieb am
Habe gelesen, dass die PS4-Version mit einem regelmäßigen Freeze zu kämpfen hat?
