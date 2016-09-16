BioShock: The Collection: Patches für BioShock Remastered und BioShock 2 Remastered verbessern Maus-Steuerung und Grafikoptionen - 4Players.de

Für die PC-Version von BioShock Remastered und BioShock 2 Remastered sind Updates veröffentlicht worden. Nach der Patch-Installation lässt sich das Sichtfeld in den Grafikoptionen (von 75° bis 130°) ausführlicher anpassen. Auch 21:9-Auflösungen werden unterstützt (gestreckt oder zentriert). Darüber hinaus wurden Verbesserungen an der Maus-Steuerung (Sensitivity, Threshold und Buffering) und der Performance vorgenommen. Einige Bugs wollen die Entwickler ebenfalls aus der Welt geschafft haben.BioShock 1
- Field-Of-View is now adjustable from 75 to 130 in the Graphics Options Menu.
- 21:9 Resolutions are now available. UI supports 2 modes (Stretch or Centered) at these resolutions.
- Resolved several graphical issues on NVidia hardware
- New Graphics options available for lower-end machines
- Mouse Button 4 and 5 assignments fixed
- Mouse Icon Size is now adjustable and will scale with resolution.
- Several improvements have been made to Mouse Sensitivity, Threshold, and Buffering
- Settings will no longer automatically reset on improperly shutting down BioShock
- Speaker Mode should now be selectable from the Audio Options Menu
- Fixed an initialization bug with Audio System.
- Miscellaneous bug fixes
BioShock 2
- Field-Of-View is now adjustable from 75 to 130 in the Graphics Options Menu.
- 21:9 Resolutions are now available. UI supports 2 modes (Stretch or Centered) at these resolutions.
- Mouse Button 4 and 5 assignments fixed.
- Mouse Icon Size is now adjustable and will scale with resolution.
- Several improvements have been made to Mouse Sensitivity, Threshold, and Buffering
- DirectX 11 Performance improvements
- Fixed several graphical issues with Occlusion Culling.
- Miscellaneous bug fixes
Letztes aktuelles Video: Im Wandel der Zeit Die BioShock-Reihe