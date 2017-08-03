PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds: Viertes Monatsupdate mit First-Person-Servern und Optimierungen - 4Players.de

Doc Angelo schrieb am 03.08.2017 um 12:50 Uhr

Ich hab gestern auf dem Testserver ein paar Runden First-Person Duo gespielt. Es war wirklich interessant, es spielt sich ganz anders. Allerdings war die Performance irgendwie merkbar schlechter. Außerdem fühlt man sich wie ein Zwerg. Ich dachte oft, das ich gerade im Kniemodus bin und wollte aufstehen, nur um zu merken, das die Kamera dann noch tiefer ging. Wenn man zum Beispiel in einer Küche steht, dann ist die Herdplatte auf Schulterhöhe.

Am Schlimmsten ist allerdings das Headbobbing. Mir war nach 2 Runden tatsächlich leicht schlecht. Da müssen die dringend was dran machen. Wenn dann noch Lag und Glitching dazu kommt, wird einem echt übel.