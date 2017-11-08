PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds: Neuer Meilenstein: Mehr als 20 Millionen Spieler - 4Players.de

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
Sonstige
Entwickler: Bluehole
Release:
Q4 2017
Vorschau: PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
 
 
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
von ,

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds - Neuer Meilenstein: Mehr als 20 Millionen Spieler auf PC

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (Shooter) von Bluehole / Microsoft
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (Shooter) von Bluehole / Microsoft - Bildquelle: Bluehole / Microsoft
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds hat einen weiteren Meilenstein erreicht. Der Battle-Royale-Shooter hat sich mehr als 20 Millionen Mal verkauft, obgleich sich das Spiel noch in der Early-Access-Phase befindet und es weiterhin Server-Probleme gibt. An den Server-Problemen wollen die Entwickler weiter arbeiten - und wenn alles nach Plan läuft, wird Version 1.0 in diesem Jahr an den Start gehen. Zum Vergleich: Laut Steamspy besitzen 8.706.698 (± 86.904) Steam-Nutzer Grand Theft Auto 5. The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim liegt bei fast 12 Millionen. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive haben 36.212.658 (± 171.975) Spieler in ihrer Steam-Bibliothek.


Auch Fortnite (inkl. Fortnite Battle Royale) hat inzwischen die 20 Millionen-Marke erreicht, allerdings ist Fortnite ein Free-to-play-Titel für PC, PS4 und Xbox One, während PUBG knapp 30 Euro kostet und nur auf PC verfügbar ist. Die Xbox-One-Version von PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds wird am 12. Dezember 2017 im "Xbox Game Preview Programm" (Early Access) als "console launch exclusive" erscheinen.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Video-Vorschau


Quelle: Bluehole, PUBG Corp., Steamspy
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
Kommentare

DonDonat schrieb am
Eisenherz hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 10:37
 Pfft, das ist doch läppisch! Lawbreakers hatte gestern 15 Spieler gleichzeitig! :mrgreen:
15? Ist nich wahr! Dass ist ja gigantisch, so viele Spieler hab ich noch nie gleichzeitig gesehen! Ob dass wohl überhaupt möglich ist oder nur ein Fehler in der Matrix :P ?
@Topic
Was ist denn nun mit dem Vaulting System? Ist dass denn endlich auf dem Testserver? Hab dazu nichts mehr gelesen, seit dem es hieß "kommt Ende Oktober" :lol:
Eisenherz schrieb am
