PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds: Neuer Meilenstein: Mehr als 20 Millionen Spieler - 4Players.de

.@PUBATTLEGROUNDS reached an amazing milestone this weekend, passing 20 million copies sold!— PLAYERUNKNOWN (@PLAYERUNKNOWN) 7. November 2017
I know a lot of you are frustrated by issues w/ the game but the team is working hard to deliver a truly great Battle Royale expierence for everyone. Bear with us, change is coming!
Auch Fortnite (inkl. Fortnite Battle Royale) hat inzwischen die 20 Millionen-Marke erreicht, allerdings ist Fortnite ein Free-to-play-Titel für PC, PS4 und Xbox One, während PUBG knapp 30 Euro kostet und nur auf PC verfügbar ist. Die Xbox-One-Version von PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds wird am 12. Dezember 2017 im "Xbox Game Preview Programm" (Early Access) als "console launch exclusive" erscheinen.
