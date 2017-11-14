PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds: Erster Testlauf von v1.0: Sprung- und Klettersystem; Ballistik-Überarbeitung - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell. 4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
Sonstige
Entwickler: Bluehole
Release:
Q4 2017
Q4 2017
Vorschau: PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
 
 
Vorschau: PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
 
 
Vorbestellen ab 29,98 bei

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
Ab 29.98
Jetzt kaufen

Schnäppchen-Angebote

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds: Erster Testlauf von v1.0: Sprung- und Klettersystem; Ballistik-Überarbeitung

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (Shooter) von Bluehole / Microsoft
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (Shooter) von Bluehole / Microsoft - Bildquelle: Bluehole / Microsoft
Noch bis Mittwoch (15. November) um 03:00 Uhr dauert der erste öffentliche Testlauf des großen Updates auf Version 1.0 von PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. Getestet werden das neue Sprung- und Klettersystem (Vaulting & Climbing), diverse Client- und Server-Optimierungen (weniger Verzögerungen; Optimierung der Geländedaten) und mehrere Veränderungen der Fahrzeugsteuerung. Auch das überarbeitete Ballistiksystem ist enthalten. Abgefeuerte Schusswaffenprojektile sind fortan vom Luftwiderstand betroffen, wodurch die Geschwindigkeit der Projektile reduziert wird. Somit sinkt das Projektil schneller zu Boden (bullet drop). Weitere Details findet ihr hier. Der PUBG-Testserver ist in der Steam-Bibliothek als eigenständiges Spiel gelistet.



Darüber hinaus haben die Betreiber des Anti-Cheat-Systems BattlEye bekanntgegeben, dass sie am vergangenen Wochenende fast 100.000 Cheater/Spieler aus PUBG verbannt hätten. Insgesamt beläuft sich die Anzahl der "gebannten Accounts" auf mehr als 700.000.


Letztes aktuelles Video: Xbox One Launch Trailer


Quelle: Steam, Bluehole
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
ab 29,98 bei

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am

Facebook

Google+