PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds: Erster Testlauf von v1.0: Sprung- und Klettersystem; Ballistik-Überarbeitung - 4Players.de

Darüber hinaus haben die Betreiber des Anti-Cheat-Systems BattlEye bekanntgegeben, dass sie am vergangenen Wochenende fast 100.000 Cheater/Spieler aus PUBG verbannt hätten. Insgesamt beläuft sich die Anzahl der "gebannten Accounts" auf mehr als 700.000.
After releasing new security updates last week, we banned almost 100,000 PUBG accounts this past weekend totaling over 700,000. That being said, fighting cheaters will always remain WIP and never be solved completely, especially in the most popular Battle Royale game.— BattlEye (@TheBattlEye) 14. November 2017
Letztes aktuelles Video: Xbox One Launch Trailer