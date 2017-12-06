PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds: - 4Players.de

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
Entwickler: Bluehole
Release:
Q4 2017
Q4 2017
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
von ,

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds: Überblick über die Wüsten-Karte Miramar

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (Shooter) von Bluehole / Microsoft
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (Shooter) von Bluehole / Microsoft - Bildquelle: Bluehole / Microsoft
Die anstehende Wüsten-Karte in PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds wird Miramar heißen. Die Entwickler versprechen eine Landschaft, die sich stark von Erangel (Standard-Karte bei PUBG) unterscheidet und neue Kampftaktiken erforderlich macht. So gibt es in der Wüste ein vom Krieg zerstörtes Stadtgebiet mit einer Vielzahl an mehrstöckigen Gebäuden, gezeichnet von Aufbau und Zerfall, sowie ein Einkaufszentrum. Neben dem städtischen Areal gibt es weite, offene Wüsten-Abschnitte mit kleinen Dörfern, Lagerhäusern und einstöckigen Gebäuden. Ölbohrtürme, Canyons, Türme und Kräne sind für Scharfschützen interessant, während sich die engen Stadtgebiete besser zum Plündern eignen. Die typische Verkleinerung des Spielfeldes soll die Battle-Royale-Kämpfer dann aus der Stadt in die offeneren Areale führen, wo es kaum Deckungsmöglichkeiten gibt. Das vollständige Layout der Karte sieht so aus.


Die Entwickler beschreiben einige Areale der Karte folgendermaßen:
  • "Los Leones: The largest city in the region, Los Leones features ample shopping, a skyline filled with new construction, and a glorious, golden-hued City Center. Players should secure high vantage points by exploring the numerous construction sites, and loot for gear in the cavernous, abandoned commercial buildings.
  • El Pozo: El Pozo is a city known for its large industrial and entertainment districts. Players can test themselves against all comers in the Luchador Arena, put their motorcycle skills to the test In the death bowl, or hunt in the ruins of the long dead textile factories.
  • Monte Nuevo: Monte Nuevo is the picture of a town besieged. Ramshackle walls built to protect its residents now allow players ample cover to explore the well-stocked compound.
  • Valle del Mar: Valle del Mar is a colorful oceanside town bisected by the De Toro bridge. To the West of the bridge is a quaint school, and to the East, a beautiful church. The key to holding this town is bridge control, as it’s the only direct route between mainland and the island.
  • La Cobreria: The shipping and transport capitol of Miramar, La Cobrería’s most prominent feature is it’s enormous Rail Yard. Here, players will hunt and be hunted among the half-buried cargo of a long dead industry. Careful players should loot the schools and campuses that dot this town before attempting to hold the Yard. 
  • San Martin: San Martín is located just west of Hacienda Del Patrón. Checkpoints and barriers have transformed this once-quiet small town into a war zone. Both sides of the town have overlooks, so careful players should scout first, before charging into town.
  • Pecado: Once a tourist destination featuring the largest casino in the region, Pecado continues to thrill players to this day with its mix of high-value loot and dangerous sightlines. Aggressive players will immediately loot the Arena and Casino, but savvy players should check out the 4 story hotels between them.
  • Chumacera: Chumacera is the husk of Miramar’s once thriving textile industry. Long abandoned factories overlook a main road lined with residential and commercial buildings. Verticality in both the buildings and terrain make this town an exciting location to loot- high risk, high opportunity!"

Die Wüstenkarte soll mit Version 1.0 (zum Ende der Early-Access-Phase) kostenlos hinzugefügt werden. Eine öffentliche Testphase steht noch aus. Außerdem hat NVIDIA eine neue Waffe für die Wüsten-Karte auf GeForce.com präsentiert. Der neue R45 ist ein Sechs-Schuss-Revolver, der .45 ACP-Munition nutzt und über eine Schnelllade-Funktion verfügt. Er unterstützt das Rotpunktvisier. Der R45 Revolver wird zum Launch (Early-Access-Ende) von PUBG in diesem Monat verfügbar sein und kann ausschließlich auf Miramar geplündert werden. Er ersetzt den R1895 Revolver von Erangel, der nicht in der Wüsten-Karte verfügbar sein wird. "Zudem können alle PC-Spieler auf der neuen Wüsten-Karte ihre R45 Abschüsse automatisch mit NVIDIA ShadowPlay Highlights festhalten und teilen. Um PUBG in 4K Auflösung zu spielen, benötigen Spieler eine GeForce-GTX-1080-Ti-Grafikkarte", schreibt NVIDIA weiter.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Xbox One Launch Trailer


Quelle: Bluehole, PUBG Corp., Steam, NVIDIA
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
Sn@keEater schrieb am
Ich freu mich auf die Map endlich mal ein Tapeten wechsel.
