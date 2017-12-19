PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds: - 4Players.de

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
Entwickler: Bluehole
Release:
Q4 2017
Vorschau: PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
 
 
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds - Xbox One: Erster Patch mit ersten Performance-Verbesserungen

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (Shooter) von Bluehole / Microsoft
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (Shooter) von Bluehole / Microsoft - Bildquelle: Bluehole / Microsoft
Der erste Patch für PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds auf Xbox One steht zum Download bereit. Der Patch nimmt einige Bugfixes vor, verbessert das Anti-Aliasing auf Xbox One sowie Xbox One S und nimmt erste Verbesserungen bei der Grafik und der Performance vor. Außerdem werden verschiedene Animationen überarbeitet und die Unterstützung der Tastatur entfernt.
 
Performance-Optimierungen für eine bessere bzw. stabilere Bildwiederholrate werden von vielen Spielern erwartet, denn laut Digital Foundry soll PUBG durchschnittlich mit ungefähr 25,6 fps auf der Xbox One S in 1080p und mit ungefähr 27,6 fps auf der Xbox One X in 4K laufen (gemessen wurde eine 22 Minuten lange Partie).

Here are the first of many Xbox-focused patch notes to come: 

Gameplay

  • Gas can now be used while on bike or bike with sidecar


UI/UX

  • Equipment icons on HUD will now be visible
  • Player icon is now more clearly visible on the world map
  • UI prompts now appear when reload and enter a vehicle options are present


Character

  • Tweaked hair color options


Animation

  • Cleaned up sidecar passenger animations in first person view
  • Fixed player camera issues while a passenger on the backseat of a Buggy
  • Addressed arm animations specific to holding some weapons
  • Character now correctly faces the proper direction when stopping while swimming


Others

  • First pass visual and performance improvements
  • Slightly improved anti-aliasing on Xbox One and Xbox One S
  • Localization updates for Vietnamese, Spanish,(Spain/Mexico)
  • Controls on motorcycle no longer inverted
  • Keyboard functionality is disabled


Bug Fixes

  • Fixed instances of player nametags not properly displaying in the lobby during Squad and Duo play
  • Fixed minor animation while crouching and prone
  • Fixed issues where curtains on windows block line of sight of players in the TPP mode
  • Fixed an issue where when Squad leader left the party, voice chat ceased to function as intended
  • Fixed issue where players could lean out of vehicles even when obstructed
  • Fixed collision of cardboard boxes in Yasnaya city
  • Fixed typo in the controller guide
  • Other minor fixes

Letztes aktuelles Video: Xbox One Launch-Trailer


Quelle: Bluehole, PUBG Corp.
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
