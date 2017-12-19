Performance-Optimierungen für eine bessere bzw. stabilere Bildwiederholrate werden von vielen Spielern erwartet, denn laut Digital Foundry soll PUBG durchschnittlich mit ungefähr 25,6 fps auf der Xbox One S in 1080p und mit ungefähr 27,6 fps auf der Xbox One X in 4K laufen (gemessen wurde eine 22 Minuten lange Partie).
Here are the first of many Xbox-focused patch notes to come:
Gameplay
- Gas can now be used while on bike or bike with sidecar
UI/UX
- Equipment icons on HUD will now be visible
- Player icon is now more clearly visible on the world map
- UI prompts now appear when reload and enter a vehicle options are present
Character
- Tweaked hair color options
Animation
- Cleaned up sidecar passenger animations in first person view
- Fixed player camera issues while a passenger on the backseat of a Buggy
- Addressed arm animations specific to holding some weapons
- Character now correctly faces the proper direction when stopping while swimming
Others
- First pass visual and performance improvements
- Slightly improved anti-aliasing on Xbox One and Xbox One S
- Localization updates for Vietnamese, Spanish,(Spain/Mexico)
- Controls on motorcycle no longer inverted
- Keyboard functionality is disabled
Bug Fixes
- Fixed instances of player nametags not properly displaying in the lobby during Squad and Duo play
- Fixed minor animation while crouching and prone
- Fixed issues where curtains on windows block line of sight of players in the TPP mode
- Fixed an issue where when Squad leader left the party, voice chat ceased to function as intended
- Fixed issue where players could lean out of vehicles even when obstructed
- Fixed collision of cardboard boxes in Yasnaya city
- Fixed typo in the controller guide
- Other minor fixes
Letztes aktuelles Video: Xbox One Launch-Trailer