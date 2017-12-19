Here are the first of many Xbox-focused patch notes to come:

Gameplay

Gas can now be used while on bike or bike with sidecar

UI/UX

UI prompts now appear when reload and enter a vehicle options are present

Player icon is now more clearly visible on the world map

Equipment icons on HUD will now be visible

Character

Animation

Character now correctly faces the proper direction when stopping while swimming

Addressed arm animations specific to holding some weapons

Fixed player camera issues while a passenger on the backseat of a Buggy

Cleaned up sidecar passenger animations in first person view

Others

Controls on motorcycle no longer inverted

Slightly improved anti-aliasing on Xbox One and Xbox One S

First pass visual and performance improvements

Bug Fixes

Fixed instances of player nametags not properly displaying in the lobby during Squad and Duo play

Fixed minor animation while crouching and prone

Fixed issues where curtains on windows block line of sight of players in the TPP mode

Fixed an issue where when Squad leader left the party, voice chat ceased to function as intended

Fixed issue where players could lean out of vehicles even when obstructed

Fixed collision of cardboard boxes in Yasnaya city

Fixed typo in the controller guide