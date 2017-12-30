PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds: - 4Players.de

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
Entwickler: Bluehole
Release:
21.12.2017
Q4 2017
    PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds - Xbox One: Patches verbessern Gruppenanmeldung und reduzieren Server-Probleme

    PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (Shooter) von Bluehole / Microsoft
    PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (Shooter) von Bluehole / Microsoft - Bildquelle: Bluehole / Microsoft
    Für die Game-Preview-Version von PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds auf der Xbox One sind neue Patches veröffentlicht worden. Mit dem jüngsten Update wird man sich im Squad-Modus mit bis zu drei Personen anmelden können, ohne dass das Team im Anschluss via Matchmaking aufgefüllt wird. Die Squad-Mitglieder bleiben somit unter sich. Außerdem ist ein serverseitiger Patch aufgespielt worden, der Probleme mit der Rejustierung/Anpassung der Charakter-Positionen und periodisch auftretende Verzögerungen/Lags reduzieren soll (Change-Log).

    In den nächsten Tagen soll ein weiteres Update folgen, das abseits einiger Bugfixes auch (nicht näher benannte) Änderungen einführen wird, die auf Community-Feedback basieren sollen.


    Letztes aktuelles Video: Final Week of Early Access


    Quelle: Bluehole, PUBG Corp.
