PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
Entwickler: Bluehole
Release:
21.12.2017
Q4 2017
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
    Nachrichten

    von ,

    PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds: Viertes Update für Xbox One soll heute erscheinen

    PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (Shooter) von Bluehole / Microsoft
    PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (Shooter) von Bluehole / Microsoft - Bildquelle: Bluehole / Microsoft
    Bluehole wird heute ein viertes Update für die Xbox-Fassung des Mehrspieler-Shooters PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds veröffentlichen. Es wird Spielern u.a. erlauben, die Geschwindigkeit der Zielerfassung den eigenen Wünschen anzupassen. Darüber hinaus wird die Schadensempfindlichkeit bei Fahrzeugen erhöht und die Beleuchtung innerhalb von Gebäuden überarbeitet.

    Aus den offiziellen Patch Notes geht ebenfalls hervor, dass man die Server-Performance erhöht und auch die Leistungs von PhysX verbessert hat. Hier die komplette Übersicht, was Patch 4 beinhaltet:

    Gameplay
    • Aim acceleration can now be adjusted by players via in-game option 
    • Player weapon damage has been increased against vehicles. We will continue to monitor player feedback and telemetry and make further balancing adjustments as needed in future updates 
    • FPP Solo matchmaking queue will be made available for NA/EU/and Oceanic servers. We will open other modes within those regions as concurrency allows 
    • Fixed an issue that caused indoor lighting and shadows to appear too dark and blueish
    • Analog stick acceleration added while exiting the plane and while parachuting 

    Optimization 
    • PhysX performance enhancements
    • Server FPS slightly increased
    • Client FPS slightly increased 
    • Some VFX received slight optimizations   

    Option
    • Music on/off option added   

    Bug fixes     
    • Addressed a number of known crashes
    • Fixed a UI issue that occurred when multiple players attempted to loot from the same source

    Quelle: Offizielles Forum
    PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
    Kommentare

    Miieep schrieb am
    Doc Angelo hat geschrieben: ?
    Heute 16:03
    Herr Kaf-fee-trin-ken hat geschrieben: ?
    Heute 15:59
     Selbstverständlich ist es auf der Xbox noch im Early Access. Steht sogar dran, heißt da nur Game Preview.
    Mir ist es allerdings nicht egal, an was die da zuerst werkeln. Für mich sind die Abstürze echte Motivationskiller. Laufen sollte es schon...
    Sehr interessant. Auf dem PC ist es gleichzeitig mit dem Erscheinen auf der XBOX aus EA raus. Die Version auf der XBOX ist identisch mit der auf dem PC. Daher dachte ich, das es überall als "1.0" angeboten wird.
    Auf dem PC haben wir Version 1.0 auf der Xbox 0.5. Pubg kam auf der Xbox nicht gleichzeitig mit der 1.0 Version für den Pc raus. Auf der Xbox wurde am 12.12.17 die Game Preview gestartet, die Vollversion am PC kam am 20.12.17
    Doc Angelo schrieb am
    DARK-THREAT hat geschrieben: ?
    Heute 16:09
     Nein, die Version ist nicht identisch. Es gibt zB nicht die neue Map und das Spiel ist in einem früherem Status.
    Daher ist die Überschrift der News auch nicht wirklich richtig, finde ich. Das Spiel hat kein Update bekommen, sondern es gibt eine neuere Version des Spieles.
    Danke für die Info! Das hätte ich echt nicht gedacht. Aber vielleicht sollte ich lieber aufhören mit dem Denken und keine Vermutungen über die XBOX-Version mehr raushauen. :Blauesauge:
    DARK-THREAT schrieb am
    Doc Angelo hat geschrieben: ?
    Heute 16:03
    Herr Kaf-fee-trin-ken hat geschrieben: ?
    Heute 15:59
     Selbstverständlich ist es auf der Xbox noch im Early Access. Steht sogar dran, heißt da nur Game Preview.
    Mir ist es allerdings nicht egal, an was die da zuerst werkeln. Für mich sind die Abstürze echte Motivationskiller. Laufen sollte es schon...
    Sehr interessant. Auf dem PC ist es gleichzeitig mit dem Erscheinen auf der XBOX aus EA raus. Die Version auf der XBOX ist identisch mit der auf dem PC. Daher dachte ich, das es überall als "1.0" angeboten wird.
    Nein, die Version ist nicht identisch. Es gibt zB nicht die neue Map und das Spiel ist in einem früherem Status.
    Daher ist die Überschrift der News auch nicht wirklich richtig, finde ich. Das Spiel hat kein Update bekommen, sondern es gibt eine neuere Version des Spieles.
    Miieep schrieb am
    DonDonat hat geschrieben: ?
    Heute 16:01
    Miieep hat geschrieben: ?
    Heute 15:28
     Welche Bugs/ Probleme die Entwickler zuerst beheben ist mir egal, Hauptsache es wird was getan.
    Die Nummer Eins priorität MUSS der Netcode einnehmen: der ist nicht nur gefühlt sondern auch faktisch in 1.0 noch mal schlechter geworden.
    Natürlich hat das Priorität. Das bedeutet jedoch nicht, dass man alle anderen Fehler und Probleme einfach ignorieren soll.
    Doc Angelo schrieb am
    Herr Kaf-fee-trin-ken hat geschrieben: ?
    Heute 15:59
     Selbstverständlich ist es auf der Xbox noch im Early Access. Steht sogar dran, heißt da nur Game Preview.
    Mir ist es allerdings nicht egal, an was die da zuerst werkeln. Für mich sind die Abstürze echte Motivationskiller. Laufen sollte es schon...
    Sehr interessant. Auf dem PC ist es gleichzeitig mit dem Erscheinen auf der XBOX aus EA raus. Die Version auf der XBOX ist identisch mit der auf dem PC. Daher dachte ich, das es überall als "1.0" angeboten wird.
    schrieb am

