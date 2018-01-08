PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds: Viertes Update für Xbox One soll heute erscheinen

Aus den offiziellen Patch Notes geht ebenfalls hervor, dass man die Server-Performance erhöht und auch die Leistungs von PhysX verbessert hat. Hier die komplette Übersicht, was Patch 4 beinhaltet:
Gameplay
- Aim acceleration can now be adjusted by players via in-game option
- Player weapon damage has been increased against vehicles. We will continue to monitor player feedback and telemetry and make further balancing adjustments as needed in future updates
- FPP Solo matchmaking queue will be made available for NA/EU/and Oceanic servers. We will open other modes within those regions as concurrency allows
- Fixed an issue that caused indoor lighting and shadows to appear too dark and blueish
- Analog stick acceleration added while exiting the plane and while parachuting
Optimization
- PhysX performance enhancements
- Server FPS slightly increased
- Client FPS slightly increased
- Some VFX received slight optimizations
Option
- Music on/off option added
Bug fixes
- Addressed a number of known crashes
- Fixed a UI issue that occurred when multiple players attempted to loot from the same source
Letztes aktuelles Video: Final Week of Early Access