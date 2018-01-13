PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds: - 4Players.de

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
Sonstige
Entwickler: Bluehole
Release:
21.12.2017
Q4 2017
Test: PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
80
Vorschau: PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
 
 
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
Nachrichten

von ,

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds: Fünfter Patch für die Xbox-One-Version

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (Shooter) von Bluehole / Microsoft
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (Shooter) von Bluehole / Microsoft - Bildquelle: Bluehole / Microsoft
Der fünfte Patch für die Xbox-One-Version von PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (Game Preview Programm) steht zum Download bereit. Die Entwickler wollen die Server-Performance beim Fallschirmsprung am Anfang einer Partie verbessert und das "Rubberbanding" (Verzögerungen und plötzliche Positionsveränderungen der Charaktere; wie in einer kleinen Zeitschleife) weiter reduziert haben. Außerdem ist die Pistole fortan bei den "Nahkampfwaffen" einsortiert und wird mit "Oben" auf dem D-Pad ausgewählt. Vorher konnte die Pistole mit Y ausgewählt werden. Zudem wird eine weitere, alternative Controller-Tastenbelegung eingebaut.

Gameplay
  • Pistols have been removed from Y button's weapon rotation and grouped with the melee weapon.
  • Players can now equip pistols by pressing 'up' on the D pad.

Optimization
  • Continued improvements related to player "rubber banding".
  • Enhanced server performance while parachuting.

Option
  •  Added a new controller preset to options menu.
  • Type B (new preset) now supports:
    Holding LT to aim down sight.
    Holding LB to use 3rd person perspective aim sight.
  • Controller guide has been updated to include  the new controller preset.

Bug fixes
  • Fixed an issue where players repositioned out of the battleground after certain actions and remained invulnerable until the end of the match.
  • Additional memory and non-memory related crash fixes.
  • Fixed the inability to join duo/squad through invites outside of game.

Known issues to be addressed next patch:
  • Dropping objects causes the player to switch weapons.
  • User is unable to switch grenade types when tapping right on the D-Pad.

Quelle: Bluehole, PUBG Corp.
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
