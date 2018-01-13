PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds: Fünfter Patch für die Xbox-One-Version

Gameplay
- Pistols have been removed from Y button's weapon rotation and grouped with the melee weapon.
- Players can now equip pistols by pressing 'up' on the D pad.
Optimization
- Continued improvements related to player "rubber banding".
- Enhanced server performance while parachuting.
Option
- Added a new controller preset to options menu.
- Type B (new preset) now supports:
Holding LT to aim down sight.
Holding LB to use 3rd person perspective aim sight.
- Controller guide has been updated to include the new controller preset.
Bug fixes
- Fixed an issue where players repositioned out of the battleground after certain actions and remained invulnerable until the end of the match.
- Additional memory and non-memory related crash fixes.
- Fixed the inability to join duo/squad through invites outside of game.
Known issues to be addressed next patch:
- Dropping objects causes the player to switch weapons.
- User is unable to switch grenade types when tapping right on the D-Pad.
