PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds: Patch #14 für PC überarbeitet Granaten; erste Performance-Optimierungen - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell. 4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
Shooter
Entwickler: Bluehole
Release:
20.03.2018
20.03.2018
20.03.2018
21.12.2017
Q4 2017
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Test: PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
80
Vorschau: PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
 
 
Jetzt kaufen ab 11,28 bei

Leserwertung: 75% [1]

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
Ab 28.89
Jetzt kaufen

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 -249,00 (Amazon)
  • Call of Duty WW2 [PC] - 27,49 (Amazon)
  • Anno 1503 Königsedition - 1,25 (Amazon)
  • Horizon: Zero Dawn [PlayStation 4] - 29,99 (Amazon)
  • Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue [PlayStation 4] - 24,96 (Amazon)
  • Deus Ex Human Revolution Director's Cut - 2,99 (Steam)
  • SteamWorld Dig 2 - 11,99 (Steam)
  • Grim Dawn - 6,24 (Humble Store)
  • Dark Souls Trilogy Bundle - 57,99 (Indiegala)
  • Civilization 6 - 29,99 (Indiegala)
  • Ghost Recon Wildlands - 19,80 (Gamersgate)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds: Patch #14 für PC überarbeitet Granaten; erste Performance-Optimierungen

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (Shooter) von Bluehole / Microsoft
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (Shooter) von Bluehole / Microsoft - Bildquelle: Bluehole / Microsoft
Für die PC-Version von PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds ist das Update #14 (nach Version 1.0) veröffentlicht worden. Der Download ist ca. 8,8 GB groß. Mit dem Patch werden die "Wurfwaffen" (Frag-Granaten, Betäubungsgranaten und Molotovcocktails) ausführlich überarbeitet und weitere Anpassungen an der Waffen-Balance vorgenommen (M24 wird "generft"). Außerdem sind erste (kleinere) Performance-Optimierungen dabei. Die große Ladung Performance-Verbesserungen (wir berichteten) soll demnächst folgen.

An diesem Wochenende findet der nächste Testlauf der Karte "Sanhok" statt (Details). Zudem wird eine neue Anti-Cheat-Software getestet.

  1. "Frag grenades: In a recent update we removed the frag grenade's knockback effect, greatly reducing its potential impact. To restore the trusty frag's killing power we're buffing its effective range and its damage.
  2. Stun grenades: Stun grenades have never been the most popular pickups, and recent changes to frag grenade audio effects have made them feel a bit redundant. To make stun grenades more rewarding, they'll now affect stunned players' vision, hearing, and their ability to shoot accurately. We’re also bumping up the stun grenade's effective radius and introducing new animations so it's possible to tell when your grenades have stunned opponents.
  3. Molotovs: These have traditionally been among the least popular items in the game. To make molotovs more useful, we're increasing their area of effect, introducing new properties that allow fire to spread along walls and wooden surfaces in houses, and imposing new debuffs on players who catch on fire. Molotovs will also now explode when shot mid-air."

Performance-Verbesserungen:
  • "We've improved the character model rendering process to prevent some small frame drop issues.
  • We've optimized character movement and animation while skydiving to improve framerate when multiple players are nearby.
  • We've made some improvements to our network code to reduce network latency.
  • We've improved some inefficient processes with the way the server updates certain frames on vehicles and character models. This should resolve resolve some abnormal physics affecting vehicles."

Das vollständige Change-Log findet ihr hier.


Quelle: PUBG Corp., Steam
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
ab 11,28 bei

Kommentare

The Man in the Mirror schrieb am
introducing new properties that allow fire to spread along walls and wooden surfaces
Instant Platin Award by 4players
DonDonat schrieb am
Das erste was mir ins Auge sticht ist folgender Satz:
We?re also bumping up the stun grenade's effective radius and introducing new animations so it's possible to tell when your grenades have stunned opponents.
Haben die PUBG Entwickler auch nur eine Runde ihr eigenes Spiel gespielt?
Nichts ist so unzuverlässig wie das Animations-System in PUBG um zu erkennen, was gerade bei den Gegnern passiert ist, weil man immer nur seine eigenen Lokalen Daten sieht, aber nicht was tatsächlich beim Gegner/ Server ankommt.
Gutes Beispiel der Crossbow: man schießt einen Bolzen, trifft den Gegner, der zuckt zurück und wenn man sich dann aber das Replay anschaut, passiert es eben durchaus öfters, dass er keinen Schaden genommen hat weil ???
Anderes Beispiel das Schießen selbst: obwohl man manchmal den Gegner nur genau eine Kugel feuern sieht, passiert es eben doch häufig dass es gleich mehrere waren, man das selbst dank Netcode aber nicht mitbekommt. Gleiches gilt auch für einen selbst: es passiert auch häufig, dass man XX Kugeln abfeuert, das Scope genau auf dem Gegner ist, der Gegner aber nur X oder manchmal auch 0 Kugeln abekommt.
Dass man den Molitov endlich irgendwie nutzbar macht finde ich hingegen sehr gut: der war bisher so absolut sinnlos, dass mir nicht mal eine Analogie dafür einfällt.
Im selben Atemzug kann ich auch nicht nachvollziehen, wieso Granaten (oder nur der Molotov?) jetzt irgendwie Türen öffnen können?
Außerdem verstehe ich den Debuff der M24: selbst mit einer zweier Weste überlebt man im Allgemeinen nen Oberfkörper-Treffer. Wenn man sie jetzt noch schlechter macht (in egal welchen Stats), dann ist die Kar quasi in allen belangen besser...?
schrieb am