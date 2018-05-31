PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds: Patch #14 für PC überarbeitet Granaten; erste Performance-Optimierungen - 4Players.de

Für die PC-Version von PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds ist das Update #14 (nach Version 1.0) veröffentlicht worden. Der Download ist ca. 8,8 GB groß. Mit dem Patch werden die "Wurfwaffen" (Frag-Granaten, Betäubungsgranaten und Molotovcocktails) ausführlich überarbeitet und weitere Anpassungen an der Waffen-Balance vorgenommen (M24 wird "generft"). Außerdem sind erste (kleinere) Performance-Optimierungen dabei. Die große Ladung Performance-Verbesserungen (wir berichteten) soll demnächst folgen.
An diesem Wochenende findet der nächste Testlauf der Karte "Sanhok" statt (Details). Zudem wird eine neue Anti-Cheat-Software getestet.
An diesem Wochenende findet der nächste Testlauf der Karte "Sanhok" statt (Details). Zudem wird eine neue Anti-Cheat-Software getestet.
- "Frag grenades: In a recent update we removed the frag grenade's knockback effect, greatly reducing its potential impact. To restore the trusty frag's killing power we're buffing its effective range and its damage.
- Stun grenades: Stun grenades have never been the most popular pickups, and recent changes to frag grenade audio effects have made them feel a bit redundant. To make stun grenades more rewarding, they'll now affect stunned players' vision, hearing, and their ability to shoot accurately. We’re also bumping up the stun grenade's effective radius and introducing new animations so it's possible to tell when your grenades have stunned opponents.
- Molotovs: These have traditionally been among the least popular items in the game. To make molotovs more useful, we're increasing their area of effect, introducing new properties that allow fire to spread along walls and wooden surfaces in houses, and imposing new debuffs on players who catch on fire. Molotovs will also now explode when shot mid-air."
Performance-Verbesserungen:
- "We've improved the character model rendering process to prevent some small frame drop issues.
- We've optimized character movement and animation while skydiving to improve framerate when multiple players are nearby.
- We've made some improvements to our network code to reduce network latency.
- We've improved some inefficient processes with the way the server updates certain frames on vehicles and character models. This should resolve resolve some abnormal physics affecting vehicles."
Das vollständige Change-Log findet ihr hier.