PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds: Patch #14 für PC überarbeitet Granaten; erste Performance-Optimierungen - 4Players.de

We?re also bumping up the stun grenade's effective radius and introducing new animations so it's possible to tell when your grenades have stunned opponents.

Das erste was mir ins Auge sticht ist folgender Satz:Haben die PUBG Entwickler auch nur eine Runde ihr eigenes Spiel gespielt?Nichts ist so unzuverlässig wie das Animations-System in PUBG um zu erkennen, was gerade bei den Gegnern passiert ist, weil man immer nur seine eigenen Lokalen Daten sieht, aber nicht was tatsächlich beim Gegner/ Server ankommt.Gutes Beispiel der Crossbow: man schießt einen Bolzen, trifft den Gegner, der zuckt zurück und wenn man sich dann aber das Replay anschaut, passiert es eben durchaus öfters, dass er keinen Schaden genommen hat weil ???Anderes Beispiel das Schießen selbst: obwohl man manchmal den Gegner nur genau eine Kugel feuern sieht, passiert es eben doch häufig dass es gleich mehrere waren, man das selbst dank Netcode aber nicht mitbekommt. Gleiches gilt auch für einen selbst: es passiert auch häufig, dass man XX Kugeln abfeuert, das Scope genau auf dem Gegner ist, der Gegner aber nur X oder manchmal auch 0 Kugeln abekommt.Dass man den Molitov endlich irgendwie nutzbar macht finde ich hingegen sehr gut: der war bisher so absolut sinnlos, dass mir nicht mal eine Analogie dafür einfällt.Im selben Atemzug kann ich auch nicht nachvollziehen, wieso Granaten (oder nur der Molotov?) jetzt irgendwie Türen öffnen können?Außerdem verstehe ich den Debuff der M24: selbst mit einer zweier Weste überlebt man im Allgemeinen nen Oberfkörper-Treffer. Wenn man sie jetzt noch schlechter macht (in egal welchen Stats), dann ist die Kar quasi in allen belangen besser...?