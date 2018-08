PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds: PC-Patch #19 wird getestet: Dynamisches Wetter und "Bullet Penetration" - 4Players.de

PC Patch #19 is now live on Test Severs.



Includes:

- Limb penetration

- Improvements to item stacking and weapon attachment UI

- "Uncapped" FPS setting

- Dynamic Weather on Erangel and Miramar

- Performance Optimizations



Read full notes here:https://t.co/gZqWWJmFRo pic.twitter.com/S0YWU7SLl4