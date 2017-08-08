Brawlout : Wird für Switch umgesetzt; Hyper Light Drifter als Gastkämpfer - 4Players.de

Angry Mob Games hat angekündigt, dass das an Super Smash Bros. erinnernde Plattform-Kampfspiel Brawlout auch für Switch erscheinen wird. Die PC-Version befindet sich seit April 2017 in der Early-Access-Phase bei Steam. Es wird derzeit mit 50%-Rabatt angeboten. Versionen für PS4 und Xbox One sind ebenso in Entwicklung. Konkrete Veröffentlichungstermine wurden nicht genannt, aber es wurde ein neuer Gastkämpfer angekündigt: Hyper Light Drifter.
In Brawlout, das stark an Super Smash Bros. erinnert, werden sich bis zu vier Spieler (online oder lokal) bekämpfen können, die allesamt die Kontrolle über menschenähnliche Tiere übernehmen. Jeder Kämpfer soll individuelle Fähigkeiten und dadurch bestimmte Stärken und Schwächen haben. Außerdem wird es ein "Rage Meter" geben, das während der Kämpfe aufgeladen wird und dessen Aufladungen für besonders starke Attacken eingesetzt werden kann.
"We love indie games; one of the first, and most iconic, characters that came to mind was Hyper Light Drifter", sagt Bogdan Iliesiu (CEO von Angry Mob Games). "He fit into the Brawlout universe perfectly, as he is already built for the type of battle we see in the game. We collaborated closely with Heart Machine to make sure The Drifter remained true to the original, working in his iconic light sword and making his signature dash a character specific move. The Drifter brings a more technical style of combat to Brawlout, with tons of movement options and both defensive and offensive play, that we think he’s going to become a staple for those looking for a competitive edge."
Letztes aktuelles Video: Hyper Light Drifter
von Marcel Kleffmann,