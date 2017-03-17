Sonic Mania: Auf Sommer verschoben - 4Players.de

von Jens Bischoff,
Sonic Mania: Auf Sommer verschoben
SEGA hat den Stapellauf von Sonic Mania auf PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One und Nintendo Switch im Rahmen seines "Sonic the Hedgehog SXSW 2017"-Forums von Frühling auf Sommer 2017 verlegt. Als Grund wurden laut Gematsu noch nicht erfüllte Qualitätsansprüche an das von SEGA of America in Zusammenarbeit mit Christian Whitehead, PagodaWest Games und Headcannon entwickelte Jump'n'Run genannt. Als Trost hat man erste Spielszenen aus einer weiteren Klassiker-Zone, der Flying Battery Zone aus Sonic & Knuckles veröffentlicht:
Letztes aktuelles Video: Flying Battery Zone
