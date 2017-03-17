Sonic Mania: Auf Sommer verschoben - 4Players.de

Sonic Mania
Jump&Run
Publisher: SEGA
Release:
Q3 2017
Q3 2017

Sonic Mania: Auf Sommer verschoben

Sonic Mania (Geschicklichkeit) von SEGA
Sonic Mania (Geschicklichkeit) von SEGA - Bildquelle: SEGA
SEGA hat den Stapellauf von Sonic Mania auf PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One und Nintendo Switch im Rahmen seines "Sonic the Hedgehog SXSW 2017"-Forums von Frühling auf Sommer 2017 verlegt. Als Grund wurden laut Gematsu noch nicht erfüllte Qualitätsansprüche an das von SEGA of America in Zusammenarbeit mit Christian Whitehead, PagodaWest Games und Headcannon entwickelte Jump'n'Run genannt. Als Trost hat man erste Spielszenen aus einer weiteren Klassiker-Zone, der Flying Battery Zone aus Sonic & Knuckles veröffentlicht:

Letztes aktuelles Video: Flying Battery Zone


Quelle: SEGA / Gematsu

Kommentare

DonDonat schrieb am
Heute 10:10
Ha ha ha, sehr schön geschrieben^^
Mir persönlich macht die Verschiebung nix aus, sofern zum Schluss dann was gutes bei raus kommt.
Modern Day Cowboy schrieb am
Heute 10:10
Sie sind draufgekommen dass Sonics Beine in Mania nicht lang genug sind.
yopparai schrieb am
Wahrscheinlich ist es einfach zu gut und deshalb von Fans noch nicht sofort als Sonic-Titel erkennbar...
Mental King sein schrieb am
Sind das die gleichen Qualitätsansprüche die an Sonic Boom und Konsorten gestellt wurden? :Blauesauge:
