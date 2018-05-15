Quantum Replica: Metroidvania-Action im Cyberpunk-Szenario startet noch im Mai - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell. 4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
Quantum Replica
Action-Adventure
Entwickler: ON3D
Publisher: -
Release:
Q1 2017
Q2 2017
Q2 2017

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Drei 3D-Blu-rays für 30 Euro (Amazon)
  • Amazon Echo Spot - 104,99 (Amazon)
  • Acer XF270HB Gaming Monitopr - 265,99 (Amazon)
  • PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds [Xbox One] - 16,26 (Amazon)
  • L.A. Noire [PlayStation 4] - 19,99 (Amazon)
  • XCOM 2: War of the Chosen - 29,99 (Steam)
  • Titan Quest: Anniversary Edition - 3,99 (Steam)
  • Ion Maiden - 17,99 (GOG)
  • Grand Theft Auto 5 - 26,99 (Humble Store)
  • Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia - 31,89 (IndieGala)
  • Elex - 24,99 (IndieGala)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Quantum Replica: Metroidvania-Action im Cyberpunk-Szenario startet noch im Mai

Quantum Replica (Action) von
Quantum Replica (Action) von - Bildquelle: ON3D
Entwickler ON3D Studios und Publisher 1C Company haben einen Termin für ihre schnelle Action im Cyberpunk-Stil verkündet: Quantum Replica wird laut Pressemitteilung am 31. Mai 2018 für den PC und im Herbst 2018 für PlayStation 4 sowie Xbox One erscheinen. Der Titel soll nicht nur etwas für Action-Freunde sondern auch für erkundungsfreudige Abenteuerer bieten, denn er spielt in einer offenen Welt, die sich nach dem Metroidvania-Prinzip nach und nach vergrößert.

Als Eindringling "Alpha" in einer futuristischen Megastadt versucht man, sein verlorenes Gedächtnis wiederzuerlangen und gelangt dabei zwischen die Fronten dunkler Mächte. Verfolgungsjagden mit Wächterdrohnen, Zeitmanipulation, Hacking und schnelle Schleich-Abschnitte sollen den Spielablauf bestimmen.
"Main Features:

- Fast-paced stealth action gameplay
- Explore a vast cyberpunk city with 5 distinct zones.
- Unlock time-manipulation abilities to overpower your enemies and traverse hostile environments.
- Use a variety of gadgets at your disposal and outsmart the syndicate armies.
- Defeat powerful bosses."

Quelle: Pressemitteilung

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am

Facebook

Google+