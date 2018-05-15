Quantum Replica: Metroidvania-Action im Cyberpunk-Szenario startet noch im Mai - 4Players.de

Als Eindringling "Alpha" in einer futuristischen Megastadt versucht man, sein verlorenes Gedächtnis wiederzuerlangen und gelangt dabei zwischen die Fronten dunkler Mächte. Verfolgungsjagden mit Wächterdrohnen, Zeitmanipulation, Hacking und schnelle Schleich-Abschnitte sollen den Spielablauf bestimmen.

"Main Features:



- Fast-paced stealth action gameplay

- Explore a vast cyberpunk city with 5 distinct zones.

- Unlock time-manipulation abilities to overpower your enemies and traverse hostile environments.

- Use a variety of gadgets at your disposal and outsmart the syndicate armies.

- Defeat powerful bosses."