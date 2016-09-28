Osiris: New Dawn: Early-Access-Update "The Architect" - 4Players.de

Change-Log:
- Creative Mode - Players can now enjoy a near-limitless sandbox game mode to build all sorts of amazing structures. Huge highways, large walled buildings, and massive landmarks are just some of the custom structures that can be made.
- New Base Defenses and Utilities - Gamers can make use of different wall materials to reinforce their base of operations and take advantage of new electric fences, sling turrets, and electro-dome defenses.
- Stackable Habitat Structures - Increase the colony's livable space with stackable habitat structures connected with automated elevators.
- Better Starting Equipment - A new beginning point as well as better starting equipment will ease new space adventurers into the harsh alien environment.
- New Weapon: Bolt Rifle - The update introduces the powerful Bolt Rifle, a higher-powered, single shot weapon with tremendous range.
- Batch Crafting and Auto Mining - Automate multiple crafting needs with Batch Crafting and never worry about searching for excavated minerals with the new Auto Mining option.
- Rebalanced Skill Trees - Skill trees for every class have been rebalanced for better overall player progression.
- New Gameplay Sliders - Customize the game with a huge assortment of slider options including Structure Decay Speed, Hover Duration, Fall Damage and much more.
