Osiris: New Dawn: Early-Access-Update "The Architect" - 4Players.de

Osiris: New Dawn
Survival-Abenteuer
Publisher: Reverb Triple X
Release:
28.09.2016
kein Termin
kein Termin

Osiris: New Dawn - Early-Access-Update "The Architect"

Osiris: New Dawn (Simulation) von Reverb Triple X
Osiris: New Dawn (Simulation) von Reverb Triple X - Bildquelle: Reverb Triple X
Für die Early-Access-Version von Osiris: New Dawn ist das bisher größte Update "The Architect" veröffentlicht werden. Das Multiplayer-Survivalspiel wird mit neuen Gebäuden sowie Verteidigungsanlagen und dem "Creative Mode" (fast ohne Einschränkungen) erweitert. Darüber hinaus haben die Entwickler den Nahkampf verbessert, die Fertigkeitsbäume neu ausbalanciert und die Einstellungsmöglichkeiten ausgebaut.

Change-Log:
  • Creative Mode - Players can now enjoy a near-limitless sandbox game mode to build all sorts of amazing structures. Huge highways, large walled buildings, and massive landmarks are just some of the custom structures that can be made.
  • New Base Defenses and Utilities - Gamers can make use of different wall materials to reinforce their base of operations and take advantage of new electric fences, sling turrets, and electro-dome defenses.
  • Stackable Habitat Structures - Increase the colony's livable space with stackable habitat structures connected with automated elevators.
  • Better Starting Equipment - A new beginning point as well as better starting equipment will ease new space adventurers into the harsh alien environment.
  • New Weapon: Bolt Rifle - The update introduces the powerful Bolt Rifle, a higher-powered, single shot weapon with tremendous range.
  • Batch Crafting and Auto Mining - Automate multiple crafting needs with Batch Crafting and never worry about searching for excavated minerals with the new Auto Mining option.
  • Rebalanced Skill Trees - Skill trees for every class have been rebalanced for better overall player progression.
  • New Gameplay Sliders - Customize the game with a huge assortment of slider options including Structure Decay Speed, Hover Duration, Fall Damage and much more.

Wanderdüne schrieb am
Ich habe das Spiel im EA gekauft und fast vergessen. Wenn ich das Video so sehe muss ich es unbedingt mal wieder ausgraben :)
