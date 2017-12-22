Osiris: New Dawn
Survival-Abenteuer
Publisher: Reverb Triple X
Release:
28.09.2016
kein Termin
kein Termin

von ,

Osiris: New Dawn: Early-Access-Update bringt den Planeten Zer und das Attachment-System

Osiris: New Dawn (Simulation) von Reverb Triple X
Osiris: New Dawn (Simulation) von Reverb Triple X - Bildquelle: Reverb Triple X
Fenix Fire Entertainment und Reverb Triple XP haben das Update "The Rise of Zer" für die Early-Access-Version von Osiris: New Dawn veröffentlicht (Change-Log). Das Update fügt das Attachment-System (anpassbare Verbesserungen für jeden Charakter), weitere Bauwerke/Gebäude/Tools und den neuen Planeten Zer hinzu. Der Planet Zer, der dem Stern des Gliese-581-Systems am nächsten liegt, weist extrem heiße Umweltbedingungen, neue Begegnungen mit Kreaturen und wertvolle Mineralien, die entdeckt und gesammelt werden können, auf. Außerdem wird das Spiel bei Steam derzeit mit 50%-Rabatt für 11,49 Euro angeboten.

Wichtige Features in Rise of Zer (laut Hersteller):
  • "New Planet Zer: Existing as the first planet nearest the Gliese 581 star, Zer is an incredibly hot and tidally locked planet.
  • Resources Added: The planet Zer will have two new mineral resources – Cobalt and Zirconium. Collect and refine these resources only found on Zer to discover new materials to craft and use.
  • Five New Creatures: Indigenous to planet Zer are five creatures: Ignepod, Meduzoid, Hell Hound, Cerberus, and the soaring Magma Demon.
  • New Attachment System: 10 unique attachments (with three different tiers) can be equipped to the player's suit. These include attachments for the helmet to improve oxygen and stamina recharge rate, for the back to increase bonus equipment slots, and on the feet to increase hover height and hover fuel recharge rates.
  • Added Weapon - Cryo Rifle & Cyro Ammo: This new weapon and ammo pack a piercingly cold punch capable of freezing enemies in their place.
  • Utilities and Furniture: Advanced Anti-Personnel Turret, Zshield, Advanced Fabricator, Advanced Chem Station, and Repair Bench have been added."

Letztes aktuelles Video: The Rise of Zer


Quelle: Reverb Triple XP

Kommentare

dOpesen schrieb am
kein gamepadsupport bisher? :(
hätte es solchen, würde es gekauft werden.
greetingz
schrieb am

