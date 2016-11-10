Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation: Update 2.4 und "Co-Op Map Pack" angekündigt - 4Players.de

"This is a major update for the game", sagt Stardock CEO Brad Wardell. "Nearly every aspect has been improved from the UI, to balance, to modding capabilities. As a thank you to our multiplayer community, we're also releasing a free DLC that includes maps that are specifically meant to play co-op with your friends."
von Marcel Kleffmann,
Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation - Update 2.4 und "Co-Op Map Pack" angekündigt
Stardock wird am 24. August 2017 das Update 2.4 und ein kostenloses DLC-Paket mit Co-Op-Karten für Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation veröffentlichen. Abgesehen von dem "Co-Op Map Pack", das neun speziell für kooperative Multiplayer-Duelle ausgelegte Karten umfasst, wird Patch 2.4 die Benutzeroberfläche überarbeiten, die Schwierigkeitsabstimmung der Szenarien und der Kampagnen-Missionen verbessern, die Einheiten-Balance anpassen und Unterstützung für die Grafik-Schnittstelle (API) Vulkan hinzufügen.
