Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey: Bild- und Videomaterial zum Kampfsystem - 4Players.de

Koei Tecmo Europe hat Details zum ´in Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey
bekanntgegeben: "Während der Gefechte greift jedes Mitglied der Gruppe auf einzigartige Angriffe und hilfreiche Gegenstände zurück. Des Weiteren stehen jedem Kämpfer mächtige Spezialattacken zur Verfügung. Geht die Gruppe überlegt vor, kann sie ihre Kräfte kombinieren und so Gegner schneller ausschalten. Angriffe zu verketten füllt zusätzlich das 'Linkage Gauge', das weitere, kraftvolle Chain-Burst-Angriffe ermöglicht. (...) Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey erlaubt zudem erstmalig die Verwendung von Sub-Weapons. Jeder Charakter führt bis zu zwei unterschiedliche Zweitwaffen, die sich alle durch einzigartige Fähigkeiten und Schadensarten auszeichnen."
Der neuste Teil der Atelier-Serie erscheint voraussichtlich am 10. März 2017 für PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita und PC (Steam).
Letztes aktuelles Video: Kampfsystem
Screenshot - Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey (PC)
