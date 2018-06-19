Frostpunk: Download: Update 1.1.0 bringt den Survivor-Modus - 4Players.de

Mit den nächsten Updates sollen Anpassungsoptionen für Bürger und Maschinen, ein weiteres Szenario, eine Art Endlos-/Sandbox-Modus und ein spezielles Foto/Screenshot-Tool eingebaut werden (wir berichteten).
Letztes aktuelles Video: Update 110 Survivor Mode
New features:
- Added Survivor Mode!
- Added new achievements for Survivor Mode
- Added Ansel SDK integration (more about it below)
- Added quick save/load - default F5 and F9
Smaller changes and balancing:
- Constructed streets now more easily connect to already existing street net
- Rebalanced amount of starting resources and resources on frostland for Refugees and The Arks scenarios in easy and hard difficulty setting.
- Hunters will now have to rest for a few hours after coming back from the hunt. It will no longer be possible to send them to other work immediately.
- Added blocking other panels by in-game menu
- Changed extraction rate value for all pickable resources - replaced potential value with all employees by actual value based on efficiency
- It is now possible to bind keyboard shortcuts to “Fast speed” and “Very fast speed” commands
- Increased precision of the gathered Steam Cores amount to 2 digits after comma
- Added emergency shift trackers to pickable resources
Fixes:
- Fixed conditions for Saviour and Iron Saviour achievements
- Fixed certain endlog variations that didn’t display properly when Cannibalism law was passed
- Fixed overlapping trackers on frostland (sites, expeditions, transports, survivors)
- Fixed missing recurring consequences of Emergency Shifts. Watch out when you exert your workforce!
- Fixed showing tutorials after loading save
- Fixed a bug causing snow caps to accumulate on buildings that were just built inside heat zone
- Fixed scrollbars in all expedition building selection panels
- Fixed some translations
- Fixed many UI show/hide animations
- Fixed closing notifications on pause
- Enabled notifications visibility on Frostland
- Fixed queuing unlocked resources on resource bar
- Fixed texts serializations - all texts will be in current language, even after changing language in main menu and loading save
- Fixed calculating average discontent for expeditions
- Fixed states (selected, pressed) for many buttons in selection panel
- Fixed current research description text on workshop selection panel
- Fixed displaying prohibited citizen groups on population panel
- Fixed disabled people outside care house count
- Fixed two crashes that occurred in rare circumstances
- Fixed a bug causing upgraded buildings to overlap adjacent streets