Frostpunk: Download: Update 1.1.0 bringt den Survivor-Modus - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell. 4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
Frostpunk
Strategie
Entwickler: 11 bit studios
Publisher: Games Republic
Release:
24.04.2018
Q4 2018
Q4 2018
Test: Frostpunk
85
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Jetzt kaufen ab 25,00 bei

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Frostpunk
Ab 25.99
Jetzt kaufen

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Disney Classics: 3 Blu-rays kaufen, 2 zahlen (Amazon)
  • Samsung MU6179 49 Zoll UHD-TV - 444,00 (Amazon)
  • Fire TV Stick + Echo Dot - 54,99 (Amazon)
  • Xbox Game Pass 6 Monate - 29,99 (Amazon)
  • Dragon Quest Heroes 2 [PS4] - 14,88 (Amazon)
  • Ni No Kuni 2 - 35,99 (Steam)
  • Nioh - 29,99
  • Hitman Franchise Sale, u.a. Hitman: Game of the Year Edition - 28,61 (Humble Store)
  • Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - 18,19
  • The Surge - 15,99

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Frostpunk: Update 1.1.0 bringt den Survivor-Modus

Frostpunk (Strategie) von Games Republic
Frostpunk (Strategie) von Games Republic - Bildquelle: Games Republic
Für Frostpunk ist das erste (kostenlose) Update auf Version 1.1.0 veröffentlicht worden. Es umfasst den "Survivor-Modus", NVIDIA-Ansel-Unterstützung (Screenshot-Tool) und kleinere Anpassungen sowie Verbesserungen (siehe unten). Der "Survivor-Modus" soll eine neue Herausforderung für diejenigen darstellen, die die "normalen" Überlebenstechniken bereits beherrschen würden. Dieser Modus wird einige spezielle Modifikatoren beinhalten, die die Spieler ins Schwitzen bringen sollen. Es soll schwieriger sein, die Bedürfnisse der Menschen zu befriedigen sowie die Wirtschaft am Laufen zu halten. Darüber hinaus wird das Aufbauspiel mit 15%-Rabatt angeboten (Steam, GOG.com, Humble).

Mit den nächsten Updates sollen Anpassungsoptionen für Bürger und Maschinen, ein weiteres Szenario, eine Art Endlos-/Sandbox-Modus und ein spezielles Foto/Screenshot-Tool eingebaut werden (wir berichteten).

Letztes aktuelles Video: Update 110 Survivor Mode


New features:
  • Added Survivor Mode!
  • Added new achievements for Survivor Mode
  • Added Ansel SDK integration (more about it below)
  • Added quick save/load - default F5 and F9

Smaller changes and balancing:
  • Constructed streets now more easily connect to already existing street net
  • Rebalanced amount of starting resources and resources on frostland for Refugees and The Arks scenarios in easy and hard difficulty setting.
  • Hunters will now have to rest for a few hours after coming back from the hunt. It will no longer be possible to send them to other work immediately.
  • Added blocking other panels by in-game menu
  • Changed extraction rate value for all pickable resources - replaced potential value with all employees by actual value based on efficiency
  • It is now possible to bind keyboard shortcuts to “Fast speed” and “Very fast speed” commands
  • Increased precision of the gathered Steam Cores amount to 2 digits after comma
  • Added emergency shift trackers to pickable resources

Fixes:
  • Fixed conditions for Saviour and Iron Saviour achievements
  • Fixed certain endlog variations that didn’t display properly when Cannibalism law was passed
  • Fixed overlapping trackers on frostland (sites, expeditions, transports, survivors)
  • Fixed missing recurring consequences of Emergency Shifts. Watch out when you exert your workforce!
  • Fixed showing tutorials after loading save
  • Fixed a bug causing snow caps to accumulate on buildings that were just built inside heat zone
  • Fixed scrollbars in all expedition building selection panels
  • Fixed some translations
  • Fixed many UI show/hide animations
  • Fixed closing notifications on pause
  • Enabled notifications visibility on Frostland
  • Fixed queuing unlocked resources on resource bar
  • Fixed texts serializations - all texts will be in current language, even after changing language in main menu and loading save
  • Fixed calculating average discontent for expeditions
  • Fixed states (selected, pressed) for many buttons in selection panel
  • Fixed current research description text on workshop selection panel
  • Fixed displaying prohibited citizen groups on population panel
  • Fixed disabled people outside care house count
  • Fixed two crashes that occurred in rare circumstances
  • Fixed a bug causing upgraded buildings to overlap adjacent streets

Quelle: 11 bit Studios
Frostpunk
ab 25,00 bei

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am