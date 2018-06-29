Frostpunk: Update 1.1.1: Schwierigkeitsgrad "Extrem" für Szenarien - 4Players.de

New features:
- We've added Extreme Difficulty level based on Survivor Mode - now you can play every scenario on the hardest difficulty without the need to turn on the Survivor Mode – so you still have the option to pause the game and save it normally.
Smaller changes and balancing:
- Removed unfinished Workshop models, thus fixing possible glitches and crashes
Fixes:
- Fixed crash in the Economy Panel
- Fixed visual glitch in settings menu
- Fixed and enabled Ansel in the Survivor Mode
- Minor fixes in translations
- Fixed issue where wrong icons were showing on buildings in various situations
- Additional minor tweaks and fixes
