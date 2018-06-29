Frostpunk: Update 1.1.1: Schwierigkeitsgrad "Extrem" für Szenarien - 4Players.de

Frostpunk
Strategie
Entwickler: 11 bit studios
Publisher: Games Republic
Release:
24.04.2018
Q4 2018
Q4 2018
Test: Frostpunk
85
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Wie findest Du das Spiel?

von ,

Frostpunk - Update 1.1.1: Schwierigkeitsgrad "Extrem" für Szenarien

Frostpunk (Strategie) von Games Republic
Frostpunk (Strategie) von Games Republic - Bildquelle: Games Republic
Für Frostpunk ist das Update 1.1.1 veröffentlicht worden (ca. 1 GB). Das Update fügt den Schwierigkeitsgrad "Extrem" (auf Basis des Survivor-Modus) für die normalen Szenarien hinzu, wobei man weiterhin die Pause und die normalen Speicherstände benutzen kann.

New features:
  • We've added Extreme Difficulty level based on Survivor Mode - now you can play every scenario on the hardest difficulty without the need to turn on the Survivor Mode – so you still have the option to pause the game and save it normally.

Smaller changes and balancing:
  • Removed unfinished Workshop models, thus fixing possible glitches and crashes

Fixes:
  • Fixed crash in the Economy Panel
  • Fixed visual glitch in settings menu
  • Fixed and enabled Ansel in the Survivor Mode
  • Minor fixes in translations
  • Fixed issue where wrong icons were showing on buildings in various situations
  • Additional minor tweaks and fixes

Quelle: 11bit Studios
Frostpunk
ab 29,90 bei

