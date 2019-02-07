Frostpunk: Update 1.3.3 bringt Foto-Modus; Mac-Version erscheint am 13. Februar - 4Players.de

 

von ,

Frostpunk: Update 1.3.3 bringt Foto-Modus; Mac-Version erscheint am 13. Februar

Frostpunk (Strategie) von Games Republic / Headup Games / 11 bit studios
Frostpunk (Strategie) von Games Republic / Headup Games / 11 bit studios - Bildquelle: Games Republic / Headup Games / 11 bit studios
Für Frostpunk wird das Update auf Version 1.3.3 verteilt - zunächst auf Steam und dann auf allen weiteren Plattformen. Das Update fügt ein großes Ressourcenlager, zufälliges Wetter im Endlos-Modus und einen Foto-Modus mit diversen Effekten und Grafikfiltern hinzu. Darüber hinaus wurden einige Bugs behoben. Außerdem steht fest, dass die Mac-Version des Aufbauspiels am 13. Februar 2019 für 32,99 Euro erscheinen wird.

A Photo Mode lets you:
  • Add some vignette and monochrome effects
  • Add soot and ice effects
  • Enable an ornamental frame
  • Add Frostpunk’s logo and additional caption
  • Zoom in and out more than it is possible during gameplay

List of features:
  • Photo Mode added
  • New languages added: Italian, Japanese and Korean
  • New building: Large Resource Depot
  • Randomized weather in Endless Mode
  • A new look of Resource Depots
  • Christmas Carol story is no longer available
  • Other minor fixes and improvements

Fixes and smaller changes:
  • Some translation fixes for all languages
  • Fixed bug with levitating site markers
  • Added missing texts after loading saves from 1.0.1 version
  • Some translation fixes for the Chinese language
  • Changed text formatting for the Chinese language
  • Fixed lightning issues
  • Additional minor fixes and optimizations
  • Smaller changes and balancing





Quelle: 11 bit Studios
