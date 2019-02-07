Frostpunk: Update 1.3.3 bringt Foto-Modus; Mac-Version erscheint am 13. Februar - 4Players.de

A Photo Mode lets you:
- Add some vignette and monochrome effects
- Add soot and ice effects
- Enable an ornamental frame
- Add Frostpunk’s logo and additional caption
- Zoom in and out more than it is possible during gameplay
List of features:
- Photo Mode added
- New languages added: Italian, Japanese and Korean
- New building: Large Resource Depot
- Randomized weather in Endless Mode
- A new look of Resource Depots
- Christmas Carol story is no longer available
- Other minor fixes and improvements
Fixes and smaller changes:
- Some translation fixes for all languages
- Fixed bug with levitating site markers
- Added missing texts after loading saves from 1.0.1 version
- Some translation fixes for the Chinese language
- Changed text formatting for the Chinese language
- Fixed lightning issues
- Additional minor fixes and optimizations
- Smaller changes and balancing