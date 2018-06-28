H1Z1: Battle Royale: Update bringt PC-Karte "Outbreak" - 4Players.de

Der Shooter H1Z1: Battle Royale hat gestern ein Update für die PC-Version bekommen. Das Studio Daybreak Games stattete das Spiel laut Pressemitteilung mit einer weitläufigen Map aus: Die Karte Outbreak ist demnach eine 64 Quadratkilometer große, postapokalyptische Welt, die für das Battle Royale-Prinzip von H1Z1 designt worden sei:



"Outbreak enthält vertraute Orientierungspunkte aus Z1, der ursprünglichen Map, die mit Beginn des Early Access veröffentlicht wurde. Neben Verbesserungen an der Lieblings-Map der Fans erster Stunde bietet Outbreak neue Gebiete und Sehenswürdigkeiten, coolere Grafik und Texturen und insgesamt eine dynamischere und kompetitivere Gameplay-Erfahrung. Die neue Map ist ab sofort in den Modi Solo, Duo und Fünfer für Windows PCs verfügbar.



Zusätzlich zur neuen Map bringt das Update einige Änderungen an der Spielmechanik, um das klassische H1Z1-Gefühl zurückzuerobern. Neue Renn- und Spring-Moves und coolere Animationen schaffen die Grundlage für ein noch schnelleres und responsiveres System und Kämpfe, die intuitiver und spaßiger sind. Ein weiteres Feature sind klassische Audio-Signale, die mit diesem Update zurückkehren."





Auf der offiziellen Website gibt es neben Infos zu neuen virtuellen Klamotten und der "Apocalypse Crate" auch eine Liste von Patch-Notes:







Gameplay Updates



- Spawn selection has been disabled in all Outbreak game modes.

- The AR-15 and AK-47 have been adjusted to allow two to three (depending on how fast you're firing) extra shots put on target before recoil growth kicks in. This does not affect tapping shot behavior.

- The AR-15 and AK-47 are now 60% more accurate when hip-firing.

- Crouch fatigue has been removed, so players are no longer restricted with the crouch action regardless of how often it is used.

- Jump animations have been shortened to provide a more responsive jump action, allowing players to jump more frequently without having to wait for animations to complete. Additionally, player momentum and velocity persist in the direction of the jump, allowing you to freely aim and look around without prematurely shortening your leap.

- Running and sprinting animations have been restored to Preseason 3 versions, with the Rifle class of weapons having a prominent forward-facing position.

- Much-beloved bullet impact sounds have returned. Helmet break, headshot, and laminated/makeshift armor break sounds are all back from Preseason 3."





