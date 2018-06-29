H1Z1: Erreicht auf PS4 über 10 Mio. Spieler; Update bringt Wiederbelebung - 4Players.de

- "We have added a Revive mechanic to Duos and Fives. Instead of dying, players will go into a "knocked down" state where they will have 60 seconds before they bleed out. Enemies can continue to damage you during this period, decreasing this time.
- Downed players will have an icon on the minimap, over their head, and flash in the group window.
- Teammates can rescue you by holding down Triangle, returning you with a small portion of health.
- A team will be eliminated if all remaining members have been killed or are in the knocked down state."
Zudem gibt es diverse Bug-Fixes und kleinere Änderungen, die sich hier einsehen lassen.
