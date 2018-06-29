H1Z1: Erreicht auf PS4 über 10 Mio. Spieler; Update bringt Wiederbelebung - 4Players.de

H1Z1
28.02.2018
H1Z1: Erreicht auf PS4 über 10 Mio. Spieler; Update bringt Wiederbelebung

H1Z1 (Shooter) von Daybreak Game Company
H1Z1 (Shooter) von Daybreak Game Company - Bildquelle: Daybreak Game Company
Die Begeisterung für das Battle-Royale-Genre scheint momentan kaum Grenzen zu kennen:  Die entsprechende Variante des Survival-Spiels H1Z1 hat laut offizieller Website mittlerweile die Grenze von 10 Millionen Spielern durchbrochen. Nebenbei kündigt Entwickler Daybreak Game Company die Einführung einer Wiederbelebungs-Mechanik an. Ab 16 Uhr wurden heute dazu die Server offline gestellt - gegen 20 Uhr sollte der Online-Shooter wieder erreichbar sein.

  • "We have added a Revive mechanic to Duos and Fives. Instead of dying, players will go into a "knocked down" state where they will have 60 seconds before they bleed out. Enemies can continue to damage you during this period, decreasing this time.
  • Downed players will have an icon on the minimap, over their head, and flash in the group window.
  • Teammates can rescue you by holding down Triangle, returning you with a small portion of health.
  • A team will be eliminated if all remaining members have been killed or are in the knocked down state."

Zudem gibt es diverse Bug-Fixes und kleinere Änderungen, die sich hier einsehen lassen.
Quelle: h1z1.com
H1Z1
