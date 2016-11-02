The Trail: A Frontier Journey: Peter Molyneux' Erkundungsspiel erscheint im Laufe des Sommers für PC - 4Players.de

Zu den Neuerungen gehören demnach frische Charaktere, Skill-Upgrade-Trees sowie ein strategischerer Spielablauf. Auch allgemein wolle sich das Team von Browser- und Mobilspielen hin zur PC-Zielgruppe entwickeln. Neue Wettereffekte sollen sich ebenfalls auf den Fortschritt auswirken. Molyneux erläutert gegenüber PCGamer.com:
"Unser Ziel bei The Trail: A Frontier Journey war es, sich die Erzählung und den Kern des Spielablaufs aus der Mobilfassung von The Trail vorzunehmen und ihn für Steam-Spieler neu zu erfinden. PC-Spieler wollen eine komplett immersive und auf einzigartige Weise motivierende Erfahrung und ich denke, sie werden erfreut über das sein, was wir erschaffen haben. Der Spielablauf wurde so entwickelt, dass er viel strategischer ausfällt, Spieler müssen z.B. ausbalancieren, wie viel sie in ihren Paketen transportieren und wie weit sie reisen können. Größere Objekte sind schwerer und bremsen dich, kleinere Objekte sind leichter, so dass man schneller reisen kann."
Steam beschreibt den Spielablauf folgendermaßen:
"Are you ready to discover the undiscovered? Are you ready to climb the tallest mountains, wear the finest clothes, and earn a fortune beyond compare? Then welcome to the New World! Welcome to The Trail: Frontier Challenge! Join pioneers from across land and sea in an epic journey across an undiscovered country! Walk down the single track path of destiny at a calm and measured pace! Get out there and make your mark upon the world, adventurer! And you are not alone in your travels! Every person you meet on The Trail is another player who will trade with you at campfires located along the way.
- Race, collect and compete in a variety of fun challenges
- Choose from five professions (Lumberjack, Hunter, Cook, Tailor, and Explorer)
- Earn skill points and level up in your chosen profession to become a Master!
- Learn to craft increasingly valuable items and amass a fortune
- Customise your style with a variety of outfits and clothing items
- Fill your backpack on The Trail, but be careful! Those who take too much can end up collapsing and losing precious items!
- Settle down in the town of Eden Falls
- Join other players and form your very own community
- Make your house a home with a wide variety of furnishings
- Get your very own pet dog to accompany you wherever you go
- Upgrade your house to be the envy of all your neighbours
- Trade and share with other players to expand your town for the benefit of all
- Grow together, work together, and one day, perhaps you might even become mayor!"
