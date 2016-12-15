Daymare: 1998: Entwickler zeigen erstmals Spielszenen aus ihrem an Resident Evil angelehnten Horror-Titel - 4Players.de

Sieht gut aus. Will ich haben.
von Jan Wöbbeking,
Daymare 1998: Entwickler zeigen erstmals Spielszenen aus ihrem an Resident Evil angelehnten Horror-Titel
Die Invader Studios gewähren einen ersten Einblick in den Spielablauf von Daymare: 1998. Wie der Name bereits andeutet, soll das Spiel die alten Tugenden des Horror-Genres aufleben lassen. Vorher arbeitete das Team an Resident Evil 2 Reborn. Anfang 2017 ist eine Kickstarter-Kampagne für Daymare: 1998 geplant, das für den PC in Arbeit ist.
"With a history steeped in ‘old school’ survival horror values, Invader Studios one sole aim is to bring back the horror of the 90’s. Invader Studios shot to prominence with their unofficial remake of Resident Evil 2, named ‘Resident Evil 2: Reborn’. The reception was almost unbelievable and prompted Capcom to create an official remake. Inspired by the terrifying experiences of true 1990’s survival horror games, Invader Studios believe their own take on modern gameplay mechanics fits perfectly with the old school survival horror atmosphere they love. Mentored and supported by true Capcom Legends from the Golden Period, Invader Studios is proud to present the first official gameplay trailer of Daymare 1998, a third-person survival horror game developed with Unreal Engine 4."
