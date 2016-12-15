Daymare: 1998: Entwickler zeigen erstmals Spielszenen aus ihrem an Resident Evil angelehnten Horror-Titel - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell. 4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
Daymare: 1998
Survival-Horror
Entwickler: Invader Studios
Publisher: -
Release:
kein Termin

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

6 Blu-rays für 30 EUR (u. a. Der Hobbit, Lone Survivor, Edge of Tomorrow, Creed: Rockys Legacy, Homefront, Rush)  ***  Mafia 3 [One]     28,50 Euro  ***  PS4-Spiele reduziert  (u. a. Ratchet & Clank, The Last of Us Remastered u. The Heavy Rain/Beyond Collection für je 26,99 Euro)*** Box-Sets und Komplettboxen reduziert -  (u. a. The Complete Bourne Collection Blu-ray 14,99 Euro, Harry Potter Complete Blu-ray 44,99 Euro)  ***  PlayStation VR Spiele reduziert, z.B. DriveClub VR - 19,97 Euro; Eve: Valkyrie - 47,97 Euro  ***  Disney - 7 Tage Preishits -  (u. a. Zoomania, Der König der Löwen, The Jungle Book, Arlo & Spot)  ***

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       

Daymare 1998: Entwickler zeigen erstmals Spielszenen aus ihrem an Resident Evil angelehnten Horror-Titel

Daymare: 1998 (Action) von
Daymare: 1998 (Action) von - Bildquelle: Invader Studios
Die Invader Studios gewähren einen ersten Einblick in den Spielablauf von Daymare: 1998. Wie der Name bereits andeutet, soll das Spiel die alten Tugenden des Horror-Genres aufleben lassen. Vorher arbeitete das Team an Resident Evil 2 Reborn. Anfang 2017 ist eine Kickstarter-Kampagne für Daymare: 1998 geplant, das für den PC in Arbeit ist.



"With a history steeped in ‘old school’ survival horror values, Invader Studios one sole aim is to bring back the horror of the 90’s. Invader Studios shot to prominence with their unofficial remake of Resident Evil 2, named ‘Resident Evil 2: Reborn’.  The reception was almost unbelievable and prompted Capcom to create an official remake. Inspired by the terrifying experiences of  true 1990’s survival horror games, Invader Studios believe their own  take on modern gameplay mechanics fits perfectly with the old school survival horror atmosphere they love. Mentored and supported by true Capcom Legends from the Golden Period, Invader Studios is proud to present the first official gameplay trailer of Daymare 1998, a third-person survival horror game developed with Unreal Engine 4."

Letztes aktuelles Video: Ankuendigungs-Trailer


Quelle: Invader Studios

Kommentare

Warslon schrieb am
Sieht gut aus. Will ich haben.
schrieb am

Facebook

Google+