Sorcerer King: Rivals: Update 2.1 mit neuer Kampagne verfügbar - 4Players.de

von Marcel Kleffmann,
Sorcerer King: Rivals - Update 2.1 mit neuer Kampagne verfügbar
Stardock hat für Sorcerer King: Rivals das Update 2.1 veröffentlicht. Es umfasst eine neue Kampagne inkl. eigener Questreihe, einen neuen Gegenspieler und einen ungewöhnlich gut angezogenen Oger. Entstanden ist die Kampagne in Zusammenarbeit mit Chris Bucholz von Cracked.com. Nach der Installation des Patches sollen sich auch die Sorcerer-King-Einheiten intelligenter verhalten. Gleiches soll für das Verhalten der kleineren, gegnerischen Zivilisationen gelten.
"For this update, we teamed up with writer Chris Bucholz over at Cracked.com again", sagt Brad Wardell (Lead Designer). "The quest dialogue is fantastic, players are really going to enjoy the humor. We've got lots of plans for Sorcerer King: Rivals. This update has a pretty sizable campaign, and in the future we'll be enhancing each individual sovereign with custom starting units, unique improvements, and some other things."
"The campaign begins when the player visits a nearby inn, which triggers the primary quest. A mysterious letter arrives with an unusual artifact called the Crux of Az-Adoras, which is capable of piercing the magical wards that seal off your realm from the rest of the Sorcerer King's world. But, where did the artifact come from, and who sent it? This isn't a world where things are done for free. In order to solve the mystery of who sent the artifact and why, the player will need to explore the realm, taking care not to upset the irritable Sorcerer King. Each gate that you unlock with the Crux draws his attention as you explore territories that he'd previously barred you from. He's willing to let you explore, but for a price - leave his minions be, and provide him with some of your life force now and again. For the Sorcerer King, it's as fair a trade as anyone has ever received."
