Chernobyl Project: Mit Verbesserungen und neuen Videos für HTC Vive erschienen; Update auch für Rift - 4Players.de

von Jan Wöbbeking,
Chernobyl Project: Mit Verbesserungen und neuen Videos für HTC Vive erschienen; Update auch für Rift
Zum Start der HTC-Vive-Fassung von Chernobyl Project hat dessen polnischer Entwickler The Farm 51 den Titel ein wenig aufpoliert. Die seit gestern auf Steam erhältliche interaktive VR-Doku soll eine Vielzahl frischer Inhalte, neue Erzähler und Interviews sowie qualitativ hochwertigere 360-Grad-Filme bieten. Der Nutzer entdeckt die abgeriegelte Zone rund um das 1986 havarierte Atomkraftwerk, interagiert mit der Umgebung und erfährt Geschichten Überlebender. Darunter befinden sich einige der zahlreichen Personen, die unter extrem gefährlichen Bedingungen zum Sichern und Aufräumen an die Unfallstelle geschickt wurden und heute oft unter den Folgen der Strahlenkrankheit leiden. Einen kleinen Einblick gibt ein 360-Grad-Trailer auf Youtube. Auch Besitzer der Oculus-Fassung sollen die neuen Inhalte und Verbesserungen bereits per Patch bekommen haben.
"From the development team:
"Chernobyl VR Project began with the simple plan of bringing people into the Exclusion Zone, but over time it has grown into something much more personal as we find new stories to be told and places to be explored. This is not the end of Chernobyl VR Project. Plans are already in place to visit the area again to collect even more footage and bring more of the area's history to life later this year."
Chernobyl VR Project is available now on HTC Vive and Oculus Rift for $14.99 (USD)."
