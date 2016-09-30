Afghanistan '11: Strategiespiel rund um Guerilla-Kriegsführung und Bekämpfung von Aufständen - 4Players.de

Afghanistan '11
Runden-Strategie
Entwickler: Every Single Soldier
Publisher: Slitherine
Release:
kein Termin

Afghanistan '11: Strategiespiel rund um Guerilla-Kriegsführung und Bekämpfung von Aufständen

Afghanistan '11 (Strategie) von Slitherine
Afghanistan '11 (Strategie) von Slitherine - Bildquelle: Slitherine
Slitherine und Every Single Soldier haben das rundenbasierte Strategiespiel Afghanistan '11 (PC) als Nachfolger von Vietnam '65 angekündigt. Als Kommandant der US-Streitkräfte in Afghanistan (Jahr 2011) soll es nicht nur um das Ausschalten der Gegner gehen, sondern auch darum, die Herzen der dortigen Bevölkerung zu erobern, z.B. durch den Schutz von Zivilisten und das gezielte Isolieren der Anführer der Milizen. Zusätzlich zur Guerilla-Kriegsführung soll auch die Bekämpfung von Aufständen im Vordergrund stehen. Interessierte Spieler können sich für den Betatest hier anmelden.

"Counter-Insurgency will have better results in the long run than conventional tactics but a simple incident during a routine patrol can ruin your relationship with the locals and damage your image in the Western newspapers. The Afghanistan terrain offers a very good cover to the rebels who can easily hide in the mountains and natural caves. Patience and good use of technology can give you the decisive advantage in this merciless game of hide and seek. When you spot an enemy unit or an opium plantation with a drone, you call in air support or artillery to eliminate the target immediately: speed will be crucial! But having the air supremacy is not enough to win the war against the insurgents. IEDs, rocket launchers and sneaky ambushes are common threats for your ground units and helicopters."

Bild

Screenshot - Afghanistan '11 (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Afghanistan '11 (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Afghanistan '11 (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Afghanistan '11 (PC)



Quelle: Slitherine

