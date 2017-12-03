ARKTIKA.1
Science Fiction-Shooter
Entwickler: 4A Games Malta
Release:
10.10.2017
kein Termin
kein Termin
Test: ARKTIKA.1
57
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Test: ARKTIKA.1
57

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

ARKTIKA.1: Deutsche Übersetzung mit Patch v420870

ARKTIKA.1 (Shooter) von 4A Games / Oculus
ARKTIKA.1 (Shooter) von 4A Games / Oculus - Bildquelle: 4A Games / Oculus
Mit dem Patch v420870 für ARKTIKA.1 werden drei weitere Übersetzungen/Lokalisierungen eingeführt: Deutsch, Französisch und Spanisch. Bisher war das VR-Spiel auf Englisch, Russisch und Ukrainisch verfügbar. Und neben einigen Performance-Verbesserungen wollen die Entwickler eine Cloud-Save-Funktion hinzugefügt und einige Absturzursachen beseitigt haben.

Localization

  • ARKTIKA.1 is now available in German, French, and Spanish!


Cloud Saves

  • ARKTIKA.1 now has a Cloud Save functionality that retains your save files, so you can play from any PC.


Technical

  • Fixed a bug causing saved progress to persist between different Oculus accounts on the same machine.
  • Fixed several known crashes.
  • Multiple performance improvements throughout.


Level Specific

  • Fixed a few bugs encountered during METRO: Robot Gone Rogue causing yagas to act unintentionally.
  • Fixed a bug where objects thrown at the player by the mech in METRO: Robot Gone Rogue and TERMINAL: Robot Redux were not destructible.
  • Updated balance for the Punisher against the mech in METRO: Robot Gone Rogue and TERMINAL: Robot Redux.
  • Fixed a bug encountered during the mech battles in METRO: Robot Gone Rogue and TERMINAL: Robot Redux causing the mech to become immortal or act unintentionally.
  • Fixed a bug causing the drone to infinitely format data in SECRET HQ: Unknown Territory.
  • Fixed a bug allowing the player to destroy the Firebird using the Punisher in GALLERIA: Meeting Mr. Mitchell.
  • Fixed a bug preventing progression in RAIL DEPOT: The Vault with Punisher equipped.
  • Fixed a bug with container locks on RAIL DEPOT: The Vault


Gameplay

  • The player can no longer accidentally start levels without their weapons holstered.
  • Weapon balance adjusted throughout.
  • Weapon damage output post-upgrade has been corrected.
  • Attachments have been balanced throughout to work more accurately and provide the player with better precision.
  • Several achievements and perks have been balanced.
  • Fixed a bug allowing the player to destroy friendly drones with the EM Pulse perk.
  • Fixed several bugs involving movement points causing the player to get stuck.
  • Fixed several additional minor bugs.


Letztes aktuelles Video: Launch-Trailer


Quelle: 4A Games

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am

Facebook

Google+