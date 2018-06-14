SUPERHOT VR: Bekommt offenbar einen Nachfolger, der noch besser auf VR zugeschnitten sein soll - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell. 4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
SUPERHOT VR
Taktik-Shooter
Entwickler: SUPERHOT-Team
Publisher: SUPERHOT-Team
Release:
25.05.2017
06.12.2016
06.12.2016
19.07.2017
19.07.2017
06.12.2016
Test: SUPERHOT VR
88
Test: SUPERHOT VR
87
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Test: SUPERHOT VR
60
Test: SUPERHOT VR
60
Jetzt kaufen ab 39,13 bei

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Die Landwirtschaft 2017 - 7,99 (McGame)
  • 4 Blu-rays für 30,00 (Amazon)
  • Box-Sets und Komplettboxen reduziert (Amazon)
  • State of Decay 2 [Xbox One] - 20,50 (Amazon)
  • Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue [PlayStation 4] - 19,88 (Amazon)
  • Aktion #Sommerspiele auf GOG, u.a. Elex - 24,99 (GOG)
  • Ziggurat - GRATIS (GOG)
  • Litttle Nightmares - 7,99 (Steam)
  • Dead Cells - 13,39 (Humble Store)
  • Fallout 4 - 14,99 (Gamersgate)
  • Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - 18,19 (Fanatical)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Superhot VR: Bekommt offenbar einen Nachfolger, der noch besser auf VR zugeschnitten sein soll

SUPERHOT VR (Shooter) von SUPERHOT-Team
SUPERHOT VR (Shooter) von SUPERHOT-Team - Bildquelle: SUPERHOT-Team
Das Team Superhot plant offenbar einen Nachfolger zu Superhot VR (zum Test): Das geht u.a. aus einer Stellenausschreibung auf der offiziellen Website hervor, die nach einem Producer für ein "glänzendes neues VR-Projekt" sucht, das mit der Superhot-Marke zusammenhänge. Dort heißt es:

"Hello potential future slack spammer. Would you like to do a produce? Before you submit your application - make sure to fill in this survey! We're looking for your talent to make wildly amazing things happen around the SUPERHOT Franchise! Are you good at thinking smart thoughts, corralling a distributed, remote team? Do you bring gold and joy to people you work with? Do you want to build the next “big thing” we do? Does time only move when you move? Are you friendly and nice? Well let's talk!"

Bereits Ende Mai verriet Teamleiter Piotr Iwanicki im Gespräch mit Destructoid.com, dass man an "mehr davon" arbeite, als das Thema Superhot VR zur Sprache kam. Diesmal wolle man die Technik von Grund auf für VR entwickeln, statt sie aus Elementen des 2D-Spiels "zusammenzuhacken":

"This is something that really didn't click in Superhot VR because the animations were all made for a 2D game and it was kind of hacked together to be a VR game. It's a hack, it's not like an animation system that was designed from the ground up. There's some legacy from the flat-screen version. What we're developing now is making an even more core VR experience."

Ein Datum oder konkrete Plattformen sind noch nicht bekannt, da es noch keine offizielle Ankündigung im klassischen Sinne gab.
Letztes aktuelles Video: PlayStation VR Trailer


Quelle: Offizielle Website, Destructoid.com
SUPERHOT VR
ab 39,13 bei

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am