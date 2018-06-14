SUPERHOT VR: Bekommt offenbar einen Nachfolger, der noch besser auf VR zugeschnitten sein soll - 4Players.de

Das Team Superhot plant offenbar einen Nachfolger zu Superhot VR zum Test ): Das geht u.a. aus einer Stellenausschreibung auf der offiziellen Website hervor, die nach einem Producer für ein "glänzendes neues VR-Projekt" sucht, das mit der Superhot-Marke zusammenhänge. Dort heißt es:





"Hello potential future slack spammer. Would you like to do a produce? Before you submit your application - make sure to fill in this survey! We're looking for your talent to make wildly amazing things happen around the SUPERHOT Franchise! Are you good at thinking smart thoughts, corralling a distributed, remote team? Do you bring gold and joy to people you work with? Do you want to build the next “big thing” we do? Does time only move when you move? Are you friendly and nice? Well let's talk!"



Bereits Ende Mai verriet Teamleiter Piotr Iwanicki im Bereits Ende Mai verriet Teamleiter Piotr Iwanicki im Gespräch mit Destructoid.com , dass man an "mehr davon" arbeite, als das Thema Superhot VR zur Sprache kam. Diesmal wolle man die Technik von Grund auf für VR entwickeln, statt sie aus Elementen des 2D-Spiels "zusammenzuhacken":



"This is something that really didn't click in Superhot VR because the animations were all made for a 2D game and it was kind of hacked together to be a VR game. It's a hack, it's not like an animation system that was designed from the ground up. There's some legacy from the flat-screen version. What we're developing now is making an even more core VR experience."

Ein Datum oder konkrete Plattformen sind noch nicht bekannt, da es noch keine offizielle Ankündigung im klassischen Sinne gab.