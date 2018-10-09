AI War 2: Early Access für den Mix aus Runden- und Echtzeitstrategie steht kurz bevor - 4Players.de

 

AI War 2
AI War 2: Early Access für den Mix aus Runden- und Echtzeitstrategie steht kurz bevor

Der Mix aus Runden- und Echtzeitstrategie AI War 2 startet am 18. Oktober in den Early Access, und zwar für Windows, Mac und Linux. Das geht aus einer Pressemitteilung von Arcen Games hervor. Laut Steam begibt man sich in einen Kampf gegen eine inhumane Übermacht, welche die komplette Galaxie im Würgegriff hält. Im Zentrum steht der Diebstahl von Technologie und das Einnehmen von Territorien, um bessere Attacken starten zu können.


"What's New?
We still have a lot we want to add, and even more we want to polish, but the current version of AI War 2 is already vast:

- Many optional factions, each with their own goals and strategy, create a living galaxy.
- Polished gameplay mechanics, representing everything learned from first game’s six expansions.
- Redesigned UI, currently going through iterations.
- Over 1700 lines of spoken dialogue from more than 25 actors, and more to come from the AI itself.
- 1.5 hours of new music added to the 4.5 hour included score from the original name.
- A ton of map types, and with a lot of sub-options to make them even more varied.
- Crazy moddability, with many levers available in easily-accessible XML.
- Multiplayer is temporarily disabled, but still being implemented.
- Multithreading for modern performance, and a codebase that will not summon an elder god."

