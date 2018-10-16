AI War 2: Mischung aus Runden- und Echtzeitstrategie im Early Access - 4Players.de

 

AI War 2
Sonstige
Entwickler: Arcen Games
Publisher: Arcen Games
Release:
kein Termin

AI War 2: Mischung aus Runden- und Echtzeitstrategie im Early Access

AI War 2 (Simulation) von Arcen Games
AI War 2 (Simulation) von Arcen Games - Bildquelle: Arcen Games
Arcen Games hat AI War 2 im Early Access bei Steam veröffentlicht. Dabei handelt es sich um den Nachfolger von AI War: Fleet Command, das 2009 erschien und nach Angaben der Entwickler fast zwei Millionen Verkäufe verzeichnen kann.

Im Spiel tritt man gegen eine Armee von seelenlosen Maschinen an, doch dabei stürzt man sich nicht nur in gewaltige Raumschlachten, sondern muss auch Technologie stehlen und Territorien erobern, um dort eigenen Basen zu errichten, von denen aus man die Angriffe auf die Invasoren startet.

Der Preis für den frühen Zugang beträgt regulär 16,79 Euro, doch gibt es bis zum 22. Oktober einen Rabatt von zehn Prozent. Die Vollversion soll nach aktuellen Plänen im zweiten Quartal 2019 erscheinen und preislich nicht angepasst werden.

Was die aktuelle Version von AI War 2 zu bieten hat, fasst Arcen Games in der Pressemitteilung folgendermaßen zusammen:

  • Many optional factions, each with their own goals and strategy, creating a living galaxy.
  • Polished gameplay mechanics, representing everything learned from the original AI War: Fleet Command's six expansions.
  • Redesigned UI, currently going through iterations.
  • Over 1700 lines of spoken dialogue from more than 25 actors, and more to come for the AI itself.
  • 1.5 hours of new music added to the 4.5 hour score included from the original AI War: Fleet Command.
  • A ton of map types, with a lot of sub-options to make them even more varied.
  • Crazy moddability, with many levers available in easily-accessible XML.
  • Multiplayer is temporarily disabled, but still being implemented.
  • Multithreading for modern performance, and a codebase that will not summon an elder god.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Early-Access-Launch-Trailer


Quelle: Pressemitteilung

