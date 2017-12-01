The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2: Fortsetzung des Anime-Rollenspiels im Anmarsch - 4Players.de

Nach der PS4-Neuauflage von The Witch and the Hundred Knight
soll auch der Nachfolger des Anime-Rollenspiels von Nippon Ichi Software (zum Test
) für PlayStation 4 erscheinen, wie der frisch eröffneten offiziellen japanischen Website
zu entnehmen ist. Am spielerischen Grundgerüst des Action-RPGs soll festgehalten werden, Story und Spielwelt jedoch nicht miteinander in Verbindung stehen, wie Gematsu zu berichten weiß
. Trotzdem wird man auch in The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2
wieder in die Rolle des wandlungsfähigen Miniritters schlüpfen. In Japan soll der Stapellauf im Winter 2017 erfolgen, eine Ankündigung für westliche Gefilde steht noch aus. Hier erste Spielaufnahmen:
Screenshot - The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2 (PS4)
