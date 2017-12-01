The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2: Fortsetzung des Anime-Rollenspiels im Anmarsch - 4Players.de

The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2
Action-Rollenspiel
The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2: Fortsetzung des Anime-Rollenspiels im Anmarsch

The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2 (Rollenspiel) von Nippon Ichi Software
The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2 (Rollenspiel) von Nippon Ichi Software - Bildquelle: Nippon Ichi Software
Nach der PS4-Neuauflage von The Witch and the Hundred Knight soll auch der Nachfolger des Anime-Rollenspiels von Nippon Ichi Software (zum Test) für PlayStation 4 erscheinen, wie der frisch eröffneten offiziellen japanischen Website zu entnehmen ist. Am spielerischen Grundgerüst des Action-RPGs soll festgehalten werden, Story und Spielwelt jedoch nicht miteinander in Verbindung stehen, wie Gematsu zu berichten weiß. Trotzdem wird man auch in The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2 wieder in die Rolle des wandlungsfähigen Miniritters schlüpfen. In Japan soll der Stapellauf im Winter 2017 erfolgen, eine Ankündigung für westliche Gefilde steht noch aus. Hier erste Spielaufnahmen:

Screenshot - The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2 (PS4)

Screenshot - The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2 (PS4)

Screenshot - The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2 (PS4)

Screenshot - The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2 (PS4)

Screenshot - The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2 (PS4)

Screenshot - The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2 (PS4)

Screenshot - The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2 (PS4)

Screenshot - The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2 (PS4)

Screenshot - The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2 (PS4)


Quelle: Nippon Ichi Software / Gematsu

Kommentare

Todesglubsch schrieb am
Danny1981 hat geschrieben:tolles spiel! besonders, dass es das einzige ps3-spiel ist, welches regelmäßig bei allen Spielern abstürzt fand ich echt super... -.-

Die PS4-Version war etwas stabiler. Vom Gameplay her fand ich das Spiel aber meh. Der Nachfolger scheint ja jetzt die Kamera etwas zu kippen, vielleicht hängen dann die ganzen Anzeigen auch nicht mehr im Blickfeld rum.
Das einzig besondere an das ich mich noch erinnern kann ist, dass es in einer Szene tatsächlich grüne Nippel zu bestaunen gibt. Das ist den Japan-Zensoren wohl durchgerutscht.
Danny1981 schrieb am
tolles spiel! besonders, dass es das einzige ps3-spiel ist, welches regelmäßig bei allen Spielern abstürzt fand ich echt super... -.-
