Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Patch soll u.a. die Aufmerksamkeit der KI verbessern - 4Players.de

Hier die kompletten Patch Notes, die bei Steam angegeben wurden:
- Improved button visuals when using Steam Input
- Fixed an issue where reloading just as you opened a locked strongbox would not make it count towards 100% completion.
- Fixed a progression blocker in a Peruvian Jungle crypt, causing a stone pillar to disappear.
- Fixed a progression blocker in Trial of the Eagle.
- Fixed a progression blocker in the Mission of San Juan library.
- Fixed a progression blocker in Lara’s dream.
- Fixed an issue where Unuratu would become invisible during the prison escape.
- Fixed an issue where jaguars would freeze in place.
- Improvements to enemy AI perception.
Letztes aktuelles Video: New Adventures Trailer