Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Patch soll u.a. die Aufmerksamkeit der KI verbessern - 4Players.de

 

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Patch soll u.a. die Aufmerksamkeit der KI verbessern

Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Action-Adventure
Publisher: Square Enix
Release:
14.09.2018
Vorschau: Shadow of the Tomb Raider
 
 
Test: Shadow of the Tomb Raider
80
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
von ,

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Patch soll u.a. die Aufmerksamkeit der KI verbessern

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Action) von Square Enix
Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Action) von Square Enix - Bildquelle: Square Enix
Eidos Montreal / Crystal Dynamics und Square Enix haben auf dem PC einen weiteren Patch für das Action-Adventure Shadow of the Tomb Raider veröffentlicht, der u.a. die Aufmerksamkeit der KI-Gegner erhöhen soll. Darüber hinaus hat man auch ein paar Probleme aus der Welt geschafft, die an manchen Stellen ein Weiterkommen unmöglich gemacht haben.

Hier die kompletten Patch Notes, die bei Steam angegeben wurden:

  • Improved button visuals when using Steam Input
  • Fixed an issue where reloading just as you opened a locked strongbox would not make it count towards 100% completion.
  • Fixed a progression blocker in a Peruvian Jungle crypt, causing a stone pillar to disappear.
  • Fixed a progression blocker in Trial of the Eagle.
  • Fixed a progression blocker in the Mission of San Juan library.
  • Fixed a progression blocker in Lara’s dream.
  • Fixed an issue where Unuratu would become invisible during the prison escape.
  • Fixed an issue where jaguars would freeze in place.
  • Improvements to enemy AI perception.




Quelle: Steam
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Kommentare

Black Stone schrieb am
Eisenherz hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 15:19
 Das dürfte mittlerweile doch jeder Interessierte schon durchgespielt haben. Bissel spät dafür.
Das Spiel ist ja noch nicht mal fertig entwickelt, geschweige denn vollständig veröffentlicht - also quasi noch Early-Access - natürlich haben das noch nicht alle Interessierten durchgespielt :Vaterschlumpf:
Ryan2k6 schrieb am
Eisenherz hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 15:19
 Das dürfte mittlerweile doch jeder Interessierte schon durchgespielt haben. Bissel spät dafür.
Nope, ganz und gar nicht. Bei mir steht im Frühjahr ein größeres PC Upgrade an und ich spiele es dann erst danach.
Außerdem gibts genug Leute die auf eine Complete Edition mit den DLCs warten.
Eisenherz schrieb am
Das dürfte mittlerweile doch jeder Interessierte schon durchgespielt haben. Bissel spät dafür.
Sn@keEater schrieb am
Was mich ja teilweise sehr gestört hat beim Spielen war das Outfit Zwang. Für was gibt es hier überhaupt verschiedene Outfits wenn das Spiel oft ein zhwingt ein bestimmtes Outfit zu tragen (Sogar nach Spielende...)
schrieb am