"Mario Switch": Gerücht: Entwicklung schon sehr weit fortgeschritten; Erkundung der Spielwelt soll wieder wichtiger werden - 4Players.de

I wouldn't be surprised if 3D Mario ends up being a day one launch title for Switch instead of Zelda...That's all I'll say on that. — Emily Rogers (@ArcadeGirl64) 5. November 2016

That's not to say that Zelda won't/can't be a launch window title. But 3D Mario was much further along in development than anyone thinks. — Emily Rogers (@ArcadeGirl64) 5. November 2016

This isn't speculation. I'm basing this off things I've been hearing for 3-4 months now. 3D Mario sounds like it's practically finished. — Emily Rogers (@ArcadeGirl64) 5. November 2016

I don't know if there's a hub world, but this new 3D Mario on Switch has more exploration than 3D World and Galaxy. https://t.co/2Wq1kkWmpr — Emily Rogers (@ArcadeGirl64) 5. November 2016