Overkill VR: Roomscale-Shooter mit "echtem" Deckungs-System erschienen - 4Players.de

von Jan Wöbbeking,
Overkill VR: Roomscale-Shooter mit "echtem" Deckungs-System erschienen
Wer in VR-Shootern gerne selbst aktiv wird, kann sich seit dem Wochenende die Vollversion des Steam-Titels Overkill VR der Craneballs Studios für die HTC Vive oder Oculus Rift (mit den Bewegungscontrollern Touch) zulegen: Wie unsere Vorschau der Early-Access-Version bewies, geht man dabei pausenlos in die Hocke oder stellt sich seitlich hinter schmale Mauern, statt wie in Gears of War & Co. bequem das Deckungs-Knöpfchen zu drücken. Bei untrainierten Spielern kann dabei natürlich schnell der Muskelkater nerven. Das größte Problem waren im Early-Access aber die stumpfen Gegnerwellen sowie stupide KI. Hier die Infos zur finalen Version von der Store-Seite:
"These are the main features of the game:
In case you have played the previous version of the game, this is the list of features that have been added to the latest update based on your feedback:
Letztes aktuelles Video: Debuet-Trailer
