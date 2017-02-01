Dynasty Warriors: Godseekers: Strategie-Rollenspiel kommt Anfang 2017 für PS4 und Vita nach Europa - 4Players.de

von Jan Wöbbeking,
Dynasty Warriors: Godseekers: Strategie-Rollenspiel kommt Anfang 2017 für PS4 und Vita nach Europa
Freunde fernöstlicher Schlachten bekommen am 1. Februar 2017 Nachschub: Dann soll Dynasty Warriors: Godseekers als Download für PlayStation 4 und Vita erscheinen. Wie Gematsu.com berichtet, erschien das Strategie-Rollenspiel bereits am 3. August in Japan für PS4, PS3 und Vita. Neben "einer umfangreichen Auswahl" bekannter Charaktere gesellen sich auch zwei neue Figuren hinzu: Lei Bin ist Zhao Yuns Jugendfreund und "Lore Master", Bei "Lixia" handelt es sich um ein Mädchen mit magischen Kräften, das mehrere Jahrhunderte lang in einem Eisschrein gefangen war.
Die Geschichte versetzt den Spieler in die chaotische Endzeit der Han-Dynastie. Zhao Yun und Lei Bin befreien Lixia aus ihrem mystsichen Gefängnis und begeben sich zusammen auf ein Abenteuer, welches von Koei Tecmo ein wenig vage umschrieben wird:
"The two friends and the mysterious Lixia then find themselves entangled in a pivotal struggle for the salvation of the world, wherein they must navigate the maelstrom that is Three Kingdoms era China, meet countless great warriors and take part in historic battles. In their efforts to unravel the mystery behind Lixia’s imprisonment, Zhao Yun and Lei Bin uncover a hidden, terrible fate, forcing them to make difficult decisions in a battle that will echo throughout history."
"The two friends and the mysterious Lixia then find themselves entangled in a pivotal struggle for the salvation of the world, wherein they must navigate the maelstrom that is Three Kingdoms era China, meet countless great warriors and take part in historic battles. In their efforts to unravel the mystery behind Lixia’s imprisonment, Zhao Yun and Lei Bin uncover a hidden, terrible fate, forcing them to make difficult decisions in a battle that will echo throughout history."