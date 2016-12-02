Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series: Fünfteiliges Adventure in Entwicklung - 4Players.de

von Marcel Kleffmann,
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series angekündigt
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series wurde bei den Game Awards offiziell angekündigt. Damit haben sich die Gerüchte bewahrheitet. Fünf Episoden sind insgesamt geplant. Telltale Games und Marvel Entertainment werden die erste Episode des interaktiven Adventures im nächsten Jahr für PC, Konsolen und Mobile veröffentlichen. Auch eine "Season Pass Disc" ist wieder geplant. Weitere Details wurden nicht bekanntgegeben.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Teaser The Game Awards
"The energizing blend of humor, emotion, teamwork, and full-on sci-fi action-adventure of the Guardians provides an enormously satisfying space to explore through Telltale's unique style of interactive storytelling," said Kevin Bruner, Co-Founder and CEO of Telltale Games. "In Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series, players will take on multiple roles within the ragtag band of heroes, and take the pilot's seat in directing their escapades around the universe. We are always honored to be working with the best creative partners and storytellers in entertainment, and working with Marvel on this series leaves us excited to share what we've been developing when it premieres in 2017."
"With story at the core of everything that Marvel creates, who better to team with than master storytellers Telltale Games," said Jay Ong, Senior Vice President, Games & Innovation, Marvel Entertainment. "Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series fully showcases Marvel and Telltale's rich legacy of storytelling, and fans will find themselves immersed in an original, character-driven narrative. As part of our strategy to establish a new standard for Marvel games, this is certainly among the great titles to come."
Letztes aktuelles Video: Teaser The Game Awards
"The energizing blend of humor, emotion, teamwork, and full-on sci-fi action-adventure of the Guardians provides an enormously satisfying space to explore through Telltale's unique style of interactive storytelling," said Kevin Bruner, Co-Founder and CEO of Telltale Games. "In Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series, players will take on multiple roles within the ragtag band of heroes, and take the pilot's seat in directing their escapades around the universe. We are always honored to be working with the best creative partners and storytellers in entertainment, and working with Marvel on this series leaves us excited to share what we've been developing when it premieres in 2017."
"With story at the core of everything that Marvel creates, who better to team with than master storytellers Telltale Games," said Jay Ong, Senior Vice President, Games & Innovation, Marvel Entertainment. "Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series fully showcases Marvel and Telltale's rich legacy of storytelling, and fans will find themselves immersed in an original, character-driven narrative. As part of our strategy to establish a new standard for Marvel games, this is certainly among the great titles to come."