Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series: Trailer zur dritten Episode: "More Than a Feeling" - 4Players.de

Telltale Games hat den Trailer zur dritten Episode von Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series veröffentlicht. Die Episode mit dem Titel "More Than a Feeling" wird am 22. August 2017 für PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS-Geräte und Android erscheinen.
"Episode description: After tracing the origin of the Eternity Forge to a mysterious temple, the Guardians encounter an eccentric being who might hold the key to unlocking the relic's true power. But with Gamora and Nebula busy wrestling with the past and Hala still bent on reclaiming the Forge by any means necessary, it falls to Star-Lord to make a crucial decision that could change the fate of the galaxy - and the Guardians - forever."
von Marcel Kleffmann,