Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy: HD-Remaster-Sammlung mit drei Spielen - 4Players.de

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
Action
Entwickler: -
Publisher: Activision Blizzard
Release:
kein Termin

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - HD-Remaster-Sammlung mit drei Spielen

Activision hat Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy für PlayStation 4 bei der PlayStation Experience 2016 angekündigt. Die Sammlung wird Crash Bandicoot, Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back und Crash Bandicoot: Warped umfassen und 2017 erscheinen. Alle drei Spiele sollen vollständig HD-Remastered sein.

"Your favorite marsupial, Crash Bandicoot, is back! He's enhanced, entranced & ready-to-dance with the N. Sane Trilogy game collection. Now you can experience Crash Bandicoot like never-before in Fur-K. Spin, jump, wump and repeat as you take on the epic challenges and adventures through the three games that started it all, Crash Bandicoot, Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back and Crash Bandicoot: Warped. Relive all your favorite Crash moments in their fully-remastered HD graphical glory and get ready to put some UMPH in your WUMP!"

Quelle: Sony

Kommentare

Pioneer82 schrieb am
Omg , das is sowas von gekauft.
casanoffi schrieb am
Crash war immer mein liebster Vertreter im Genre, als er noch von Naughty Dog entwickelt wurde.
Das ausgerechnet diese Teile nun als Remaster kommen, finde ich genial.
Sn@keEater schrieb am
Grafisch sieht es etwas merkwürdig aus...aber Dayone kauf :D Hab eh nie verstanden warum Sony damals Crash verkauft hat...
