Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy: HD-Remaster-Sammlung mit drei Spielen - 4Players.de

Omg , das is sowas von gekauft.
von Marcel Kleffmann,
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - HD-Remaster-Sammlung mit drei Spielen
Activision hat Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy für PlayStation 4 bei der PlayStation Experience 2016 angekündigt. Die Sammlung wird Crash Bandicoot, Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back und Crash Bandicoot: Warped umfassen und 2017 erscheinen. Alle drei Spiele sollen vollständig HD-Remastered sein.
"Your favorite marsupial, Crash Bandicoot, is back! He's enhanced, entranced & ready-to-dance with the N. Sane Trilogy game collection. Now you can experience Crash Bandicoot like never-before in Fur-K. Spin, jump, wump and repeat as you take on the epic challenges and adventures through the three games that started it all, Crash Bandicoot, Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back and Crash Bandicoot: Warped. Relive all your favorite Crash moments in their fully-remastered HD graphical glory and get ready to put some UMPH in your WUMP!"
Letztes aktuelles Video: The Comeback Trailer
