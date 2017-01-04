Game Developers Conference 2017: GDC Awards 2017: Nominierungen stehen fest; Spiel des Jahres kann Uncharted 4, Overwatch, Inside, Dishonored 2 oder Firewatch werden - 4Players.de

von Marcel Kleffmann,
Game Developers Choice Awards 2017: Nominierungen stehen fest; Spiel des Jahres kann Uncharted 4, Overwatch, Inside, Dishonored 2 oder Firewatch werden
Die Nominierungen für die 17. jährlichen Game Developers Choice Awards (GDC Awards) wurden von der Expertenjury bekannt gegeben. Für die Auszeichnung "Spiel des Jahres" wurden Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Overwatch, Inside, Dishonored 2 und Firewatch nominiert. Die meisten Nominierungen konnte Inside von Playdead verbuchen. Das Spiel wurde für sechs Auszeichnungen vorgeschlagen. Overwatch und Firewatch wurden fünfmal nominiert. Uncharted 4: A Thief's End kann maximal vier Auszeichnungen erhalten. Die Awards werden am 1. März 2017 bei der Game Developers Conference 2017 in San Francisco verliehen. Wer die Preise in den Spezial-Kategorien "Pioneer", "Ambassador" und "Lifetime Achievement" erhalten wird, soll demnächst verraten werden.
GAME OF THE YEAR
Honorable Mentions: Doom (id Software / Bethesda Softworks), The Witness (Thekla), Battlefield 1 (EA DICE / Electronic Arts), The Last Guardian (JAPAN Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Titanfall 2 (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)
BEST AUDIO
Honorable Mentions: Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Rez Infinite (Monstars / Enhance Games), Hyper Light Drifter (Heart Machine), Firewatch (Campo Santo / Panic), Dishonored 2 (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks), The Last Guardian (JAPAN Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Titanfall 2 (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)
BEST DEBUT
Honorable Mentions: SUPERHOT Team (SUPERHOT), Numinous Games (That Dragon, Cancer), Giant Squid Studios (Abzu), Ghost Town Games (Overcooked), iNK Stories (1979 Revolution: Black Friday)
BEST DESIGN
Honorable Mentions: Titanfall 2 (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts), Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Dark Souls III (From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment), Firewatch (Campo Santo / Panic), Hitman (IO Interactive / Square Enix)
BEST MOBILE/HANDHELD GAME
Honorable Mentions: Mini Metro (Dinosaur Polo Club), Severed (DrinkBox Studios), Deus Ex: Go (Square Enix Montreal / Square Enix), Fire Emblem Fates (Intelligent Systems and Nintendo SPD / Nintendo), Imbroglio (Michael Brough), Swap Sword (AP Thomson and Diego Garcia)
INNOVATION AWARD
Honorable Mentions: That Dragon, Cancer (Numinous Games), The Last Guardian (JAPAN Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Superhot (Superhot Team), Thumper (Drool), Quadrilateral Cowboy (Blendo Games)
BEST NARRATIVE
Honorable Mentions: That Dragon, Cancer (Numinous Games), Dishonored 2 (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks), The Witcher 3: Blood & Wine (CD Projekt RED / CD Projekt), Kentucky Route Zero - Act IV (Cardboard Computer), Mafia III (Hangar 13 / 2K Games)
BEST TECHNOLOGY
Honorable Mentions: Inside (Playdead), Pokemon Go (Niantic), The Last Guardian (JAPAN Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Dishonored 2 (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks), The Witness (Thekla)
BEST VISUAL ART
Honorable Mentions: The Witness (Thekla), Battlefield 1 (EA DICE / Electronic Arts), Abzu (Giant Squid Studios), Thumper (Drool), Doom (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)
BEST VR/AR GAME
Honorable Mentions: Thumper (Drool), Superhypercube (Kokoromi / Polytron Corporation), Batman Arkham VR (Rocksteady Studios / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment), Space Pirate Trainer (I-Illusions), The Lab (Valve)
