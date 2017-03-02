Game Developers Conference 2017: GDC Awards 2017: Overwatch als bestes Spiel ausgezeichnet; "Innovation Award" ging an No Man's Sky - 4Players.de

von Marcel Kleffmann,
Game Developers Choice Awards 2017: Overwatch als bestes Spiel ausgezeichnet; "Innovation Award" ging an No Man's Sky
Overwatch konnte sich bei den 17. jährlichen Game Developers Choice Awards (GDC Awards) als "Spiel des Jahres" durchsetzen. Neben dem Shooter von Blizzard Entertainment waren noch Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Inside, Dishonored 2 und Firewatch in der gleichen Kategorie nominiert. Den "Innovation Award" verlieh die Expertenjury an No Man's Sky. Die Publikumsauszeichnung ging an Battlefield 1. Mit dem "Lifetime Achievement Award" wurde Tim Sweeney (Epic Games) ausgezeichnet.
Die Preisträger in den einzelnen Kategorien sind jeweils durch Fettdruck hervorgehoben.
GAME OF THE YEAR
Honorable Mentions: Doom (id Software / Bethesda Softworks), The Witness (Thekla), Battlefield 1 (EA DICE / Electronic Arts), The Last Guardian (JAPAN Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Titanfall 2 (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)
BEST AUDIO
Honorable Mentions: Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Rez Infinite (Monstars / Enhance Games), Hyper Light Drifter (Heart Machine), Firewatch (Campo Santo / Panic), Dishonored 2 (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks), The Last Guardian (JAPAN Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Titanfall 2 (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)
BEST DEBUT
Honorable Mentions: SUPERHOT Team (SUPERHOT), Numinous Games (That Dragon, Cancer), Giant Squid Studios (Abzu), Ghost Town Games (Overcooked), iNK Stories (1979 Revolution: Black Friday)
BEST DESIGN
Honorable Mentions: Titanfall 2 (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts), Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Dark Souls III (From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment), Firewatch (Campo Santo / Panic), Hitman (IO Interactive / Square Enix)
BEST MOBILE/HANDHELD GAME
Honorable Mentions: Mini Metro (Dinosaur Polo Club), Severed (DrinkBox Studios), Deus Ex: Go (Square Enix Montreal / Square Enix), Fire Emblem Fates (Intelligent Systems and Nintendo SPD / Nintendo), Imbroglio (Michael Brough), Swap Sword (AP Thomson and Diego Garcia)
INNOVATION AWARD
Honorable Mentions: That Dragon, Cancer (Numinous Games), The Last Guardian (JAPAN Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Superhot (Superhot Team), Thumper (Drool), Quadrilateral Cowboy (Blendo Games)
BEST NARRATIVE
Honorable Mentions: That Dragon, Cancer (Numinous Games), Dishonored 2 (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks), The Witcher 3: Blood & Wine (CD Projekt RED / CD Projekt), Kentucky Route Zero - Act IV (Cardboard Computer), Mafia III (Hangar 13 / 2K Games)
BEST TECHNOLOGY
Honorable Mentions: Inside (Playdead), Pokemon Go (Niantic), The Last Guardian (JAPAN Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Dishonored 2 (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks), The Witness (Thekla)
BEST VISUAL ART
Honorable Mentions: The Witness (Thekla), Battlefield 1 (EA DICE / Electronic Arts), Abzu (Giant Squid Studios), Thumper (Drool), Doom (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)
BEST VR/AR GAME
Honorable Mentions: Thumper (Drool), Superhypercube (Kokoromi / Polytron Corporation), Batman Arkham VR (Rocksteady Studios / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment), Space Pirate Trainer (I-Illusions), The Lab (Valve)
Audience Award
Battlefield 1 (EA DICE)
Pioneer Award
Jordan Mechner
Ambassador Award
Mark DeLoura
Lifetime Achievement Award
Tim Sweeney
Die Preisträger in den einzelnen Kategorien sind jeweils durch Fettdruck hervorgehoben.
GAME OF THE YEAR
- Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Inside (Playdead)
- Dishonored 2 (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
- Firewatch (Campo Santo / Panic)
Honorable Mentions: Doom (id Software / Bethesda Softworks), The Witness (Thekla), Battlefield 1 (EA DICE / Electronic Arts), The Last Guardian (JAPAN Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Titanfall 2 (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)
BEST AUDIO
- Inside (Playdead)
- Battlefield 1 (EA DICE / Electronic Arts)
- Thumper (Drool)
- Doom (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)
- Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)
Honorable Mentions: Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Rez Infinite (Monstars / Enhance Games), Hyper Light Drifter (Heart Machine), Firewatch (Campo Santo / Panic), Dishonored 2 (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks), The Last Guardian (JAPAN Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Titanfall 2 (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)
BEST DEBUT
- Campo Santo (Firewatch)
- Heart Machine (Hyper Light Drifter)
- ConcernedApe (Stardew Valley)
- Drool (Thumper)
- Night School Studio (Oxenfree)
Honorable Mentions: SUPERHOT Team (SUPERHOT), Numinous Games (That Dragon, Cancer), Giant Squid Studios (Abzu), Ghost Town Games (Overcooked), iNK Stories (1979 Revolution: Black Friday)
BEST DESIGN
- Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)
- Dishonored 2 (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
- The Witness (Thekla)
- Inside (Playdead)
- Doom (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)
Honorable Mentions: Titanfall 2 (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts), Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Dark Souls III (From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment), Firewatch (Campo Santo / Panic), Hitman (IO Interactive / Square Enix)
BEST MOBILE/HANDHELD GAME
- Pokemon Go (Niantic)
- Super Mario Run (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
- Clash Royale (Supercell)
- Reigns (Nerial / Devolver Digital)
- Pokemon Sun/Moon (Game Freak / The Pokemon Company)
Honorable Mentions: Mini Metro (Dinosaur Polo Club), Severed (DrinkBox Studios), Deus Ex: Go (Square Enix Montreal / Square Enix), Fire Emblem Fates (Intelligent Systems and Nintendo SPD / Nintendo), Imbroglio (Michael Brough), Swap Sword (AP Thomson and Diego Garcia)
INNOVATION AWARD
- No Man's Sky (Hello Games)
- The Witness (Thekla)
- Inside (Playdead)
- Firewatch (Campo Santo / Panic)
- Pokemon Go (Niantic)
Honorable Mentions: That Dragon, Cancer (Numinous Games), The Last Guardian (JAPAN Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Superhot (Superhot Team), Thumper (Drool), Quadrilateral Cowboy (Blendo Games)
BEST NARRATIVE
- Firewatch (Campo Santo / Panic)
- The Last Guardian (Japan Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Oxenfree (Night School Studio)
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Inside (Playdead)
Honorable Mentions: That Dragon, Cancer (Numinous Games), Dishonored 2 (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks), The Witcher 3: Blood & Wine (CD Projekt RED / CD Projekt), Kentucky Route Zero - Act IV (Cardboard Computer), Mafia III (Hangar 13 / 2K Games)
BEST TECHNOLOGY
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Battlefield 1 (EA DICE / Electronic Arts)
- No Man's Sky (Hello Games)
- Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)
- Doom (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)
Honorable Mentions: Inside (Playdead), Pokemon Go (Niantic), The Last Guardian (JAPAN Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Dishonored 2 (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks), The Witness (Thekla)
BEST VISUAL ART
- Inside (Playdead)
- Firewatch (Campo Santo / Panic)
- The Last Guardian (Japan Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Honorable Mentions: The Witness (Thekla), Battlefield 1 (EA DICE / Electronic Arts), Abzu (Giant Squid Studios), Thumper (Drool), Doom (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)
BEST VR/AR GAME
- Job Simulator: The 2050 Archives (Owlchemy Labs)
- Rez Infinite (Monstars / Enhance Games)
- Superhot VR (SUPERHOT Team)
- Pokemon Go (Niantic)
- Fantastic Contraption (Radial Games / Northway Games)
Honorable Mentions: Thumper (Drool), Superhypercube (Kokoromi / Polytron Corporation), Batman Arkham VR (Rocksteady Studios / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment), Space Pirate Trainer (I-Illusions), The Lab (Valve)
Audience Award
Battlefield 1 (EA DICE)
Pioneer Award
Jordan Mechner
Ambassador Award
Mark DeLoura
Lifetime Achievement Award
Tim Sweeney