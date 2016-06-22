Eon Altar: Dritte Episode im Januar 2017; Smartphones und Tablets fungieren als Controller für das Koop-Rollenspiel - 4Players.de

von Marcel Kleffmann,
Eon Altar: Dritte Episode im Januar 2017; Smartphones und Tablets fungieren als Controller für das Rollenspiel
Die dritte Episode (der ersten Season) von Eon Altar wird am 19. Januar 2017 für PC erscheinen. Die Episode "The Watcher in the Dark" setzt die Ereignisse aus den ersten beiden Folgen fort und schließt die Geschichte ab. Die Spielzeit soll ungefähr drei Stunden betragen. Eon Altar wird von Flying Helmet Games als Rollenspiel à la Dungeons & Dragons für den lokalen Couch-Coop-Modus beschrieben (für bis zu vier Spieler). Gesteuert werden die Charaktere allerdings nicht mit Maus und Tastatur, sondern mithilfe einer App für Smartphones und Tablets. Ein lokales Wifi-Netzwerk ist für diese "Controller App" erforderlich, damit eine Verbindung zum "Kernspiel" aufgenommen werden kann. Eine Internet-Verbindung muss nicht bestehen.
"Explore the lavish dungeons and tunnels that stretch below Tarnum Fortress and conquer dozens of unique quests and challenges. Prove your worth on a tactical battlefield, and overpower your foes with strategy, magic and martial prowess. The Eon Altar’s defenders are many and they are deadly. Choose to cooperate with your allies or deceive them. Engage them in player to player dialogue to expose the truth in myths and legends, and guide your hero to their ultimate destiny or defeat.
Your smartphone is your character
- Receive personalized secret thoughts from your character direct to your smartphone
- Choose whether to share personal information with your friends or use it against them
- Upgrade and manage your character without interrupting other players
- Control the action from your smartphone with context sensitive information"