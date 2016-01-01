Mega Man Mobile 1 - 6: Oldies erscheinen im Januar für iOS und Android - 4Players.de

Mega Man Mobile 1 - 6
Arcade-Action
Entwickler: Capcom
Publisher: Capcom
Release:
01.2016



Nachrichten

Mega Man Mobile 1 - 6: Action-Oldies erscheinen im Januar für iOS und Android

Mega Man Mobile 1 - 6 (Action) von Capcom
Mega Man Mobile 1 - 6 (Action) von Capcom - Bildquelle: Capcom
Capcom wühlt mal wieder in der Mottenkiste: Die ersten sechs Teile des Action-Plattformers Mega Man sollen im Januar als Spielesammlung für iOS und Android erscheinen. Ein genaues Datum oder wie die nötige Präzision der knallharten Klassiker erreicht werden soll, wird noch nicht verraten. Hier erste Infos aus der Pressemitteilung:

"The Games Releasing Include:

  • Mega Man Mobile - The evil Dr. Wily must be stopped in this classic action platformer, the original Mega Man!
  • Mega Man 2 Mobile- Dr. Wily resurfaces to threaten the world again! Only Mega Man can stand in his way.
  • Mega Man 3 Mobile - Fight berserk robots on uncharted planets. Mega Man must set a course for space to resolve this mysterious crisis.
  • Mega Man 4 Mobile - A year has passed since Mega Man’s battle in space. A new enemy appears – Dr. Cossack.
  • Mega Man 5 Mobile - Manic robots cause chaos in the city. How is Proto Man involved? Only Mega Man can find out!
  • Mega Man 6 Mobile - The Global Robot Alliance is formed, but this newfound peace is threatened by a new foe – the enigmatic Mr. X!

Quelle: http://www.capcom-unity.com

Kommentare

Funkee schrieb am
Die sollen mal lieber ne Megaman X Serie für den PC rausbringen. Da warte ich seit Jahren drauf...
stormgamer schrieb am
Kurz gesagt:
Totaller bullshit!
Wird quasi unmöglich spielbar auf dem Smartphone, kann mir nix anderes vorstellen
matzab83 schrieb am
Das wird dann kein Runner?
Dann ist ja davon auzugehen, dass die Spiele den normalen Handy-Spielern zu schwer werden.
Mega Man ist schon mit Pad schwer zu meistern. Ohne auomatismen ist das auf dem Handy doch nahezu unmöglich...
Aber Hauptsache den Handy-markt stürmen...
