Galaxy of Pen & Paper: Rollenspiel-Simulation für PC, Mac und Linux veröffentlicht - 4Players.de

Hier die Übersicht der Hauptmerkmale laut Hersteller:
- Explore the Galaxy: Gather your party and control both the adventurers and the Game Master as you fight, loot, and laugh your way to space!
- New Sci-Fi Theme: Experience spaceship battles, stories with multiple decisions, sci-fi classes and races, planet navigation and exploration, while traveling through space and time!
- Turn-Based Combat: Pick your players, races, and classes, while unlocking new content with your blood, sweat, and dice rolls!
- Customization: Will your party include a Slayer Simian Savage or a Thinker Green Medtech? Customize everything from battle encounters to the Game Master’s table!
Letztes aktuelles Video: Ankuendigungs-Trailer