Galaxy of Pen & Paper: Rollenspiel-Simulation für PC, Mac und Linux veröffentlicht - 4Players.de

Galaxy of Pen & Paper
2D-Rollenspiel
Entwickler: Behold Studios
Publisher: Behold Studios
Release:
27.07.2017

Galaxy of Pen & Paper: Rollenspiel-Simulation für PC, Mac und Linux veröffentlicht

Galaxy of Pen & Paper (Rollenspiel) von Behold Studios
Galaxy of Pen & Paper (Rollenspiel) von Behold Studios - Bildquelle: Behold Studios
Die Behold Studios haben ihre Rollenspiel-Simulation Galaxy of Pen & Paper für PC und Mac zum Verkaufspreis von knapp 15 Euro veröffentlicht - die Version für Linux soll später nachgereicht werden. Die Hommage an die klassischen Pen&Paper-Rollenspiele ist der Nachfolger von Knights of Pen & Paper, doch wird das Fantasy-Szenario hier durch die Weiten des Alls und Science-Fiction ersetzt. Versprochen werden nicht nur viele Parallelen zum klassischen Rollenspiel, sondern auch zahlreiche Anspielungen an Star Trek & Co.

Hier die Übersicht der Hauptmerkmale laut Hersteller:
  • Explore the Galaxy: Gather your party and control both the adventurers and the Game Master as you fight, loot, and laugh your way to space!
  • New Sci-Fi Theme: Experience spaceship battles, stories with multiple decisions, sci-fi classes and races, planet navigation and exploration, while traveling through space and time!
  • Turn-Based Combat: Pick your players, races, and classes, while unlocking new content with your blood, sweat, and dice rolls!
  • Customization: Will your party include a Slayer Simian Savage or a Thinker Green Medtech? Customize everything from battle encounters to the Game Master’s table!

