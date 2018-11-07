Forza Motorsport 7: November-Update schafft Lootboxen ab und bringt neues Kollisionsmodell - 4Players.de

Darüber hinaus beinhaltet das Update ein überarbeitetes Kollisionssystem, wenn sich Fahrzeuge berühren. In erster Linie sollen die Auswirkungen der Berührungen dadurch etwas entschärft werden. Auch soll es hinsichtlich Kollisionen keine Unterschiede mehr zwischen Single- und Multiplayer mehr geben. Zudem darf man jetzt optional eine neue Fahrhilfe-Option aktivieren, um die Rotation der Fahrzeuge nach Unfällen zu verringern und dadurch auch Pistenrowdies entgegenzuwirken, die andere Fahrer bewusst abschießen wollen. Wird ein Spieler von einem Fahrer mit aktivierter Hilfe angerempelt, erhält er automatisch ebenfalls die Unterstützung.
Hier die Ausführungen zum neuen Kollisionsmodell von Brian Ekberg (Community Manager Turn 10) im Original:
1) We’ve improved energy dissipation between bodies, as well as the way tire friction is calculated during a collision. This is a global change, which results in “softer” collisions, where collisions absorb energy and the collision impulse happens over a longer period of time.
2) In multiplayer events, collisions are now resolved locally and blended when the game receives an update from other player(s) in the same multiplayer match. Effectively this means that multiplayer collisions now work like single-player collisions, even in high-latency scenarios.
3) A new Collision Assist setting scales the amount of body rotation a car can impart on another car in a crash. Players can choose to turn the Collision Assist on or off and players will have the option to create lobbies that use this assist (or ones that do not). This collision assist is meant to curb griefing; and a car hit by a car with this assist engaged will also receive the assist.
