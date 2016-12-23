"Project Re Fantasy": Konzept-Trailer und erste Details zum neuen Fantasy-Rollenspiel von Katsura Hashino - 4Players.de

"Project Re Fantasy"
Rollenspiel
Entwickler: Atlus: Studio Zero
Publisher: SEGA
Release:
kein Termin

"Project Re Fantasy": Konzept-Trailer und erste Details zum neuen Projekt von Katsura Hashino

"Project Re Fantasy" (Rollenspiel) von SEGA - Bildquelle: SEGA
Atlus hat weitere Details zu dem neuen Projekt von Katsura Hashino (Director von Persona 3 bis 5, Catherine, Shin Megami Tensei 3: Nocturne etc.) bekanntgegeben. Das Spiel wird beim internen "Studio Zero" in Japan entwickelt und trägt den Arbeitstitel "Project Re Fantasy". Es befindet sich in einer sehr frühen Entwicklungsphase und soll nichts mit Persona oder Shin Megami Tensei zu tun haben. Die Entwickler wollen sich vielmehr an den klassischen Fantasy-Rollenspielen orientieren, mit denen die japanische Spieleindustrie groß geworden ist. Shigenori Soejima (Persona 3 bis 5) wird das Charakter-Design übernehmen. Shoji Meguro (SMT3, Persona 3 bis 5) ist für Musik/Sound verantwortlich. Für welche Plattformen das Fantasy-Rollenspiel erscheinen wird, ist noch unklar. Folgender Konzept-Trailer ist zudem veröffentlicht worden.

"We take seriously this goal of creating a game with the care and detail expected by the people who love ATLUS games and home console games", sagte Hashino. "We haven't determined yet what platform our new game will be, and I imagine this project will take a long time until completion. But we'll be working hard at this challenge to truly deliver something new and incredible for all our fans."

Quelle: Atlus

